Brentwood, NY

Long Island Twins Are Semi-Finalist For Regeneron Competition

By Allie Gold
 3 days ago

Identical twins, Roberto and Ricardo Lopez are from Brentwood High School seniors on Long Island and now have the honor of being this year's semi-finalists for the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search via ABC News .

The boys studied the salt marshes at Sunken Meadow State Park. Roberto used a drone to study Phragmates Australis which is an invasive wetland grass species that has taken over the salt marsh whereas Ricardo studies how the salt march can be restored.

The two Long Island natives are a pair out of 300 selected semifinalists from across the country in the talent search. Thursday only 40 will be chosen to move on, making it possible that both, one or neither of the brothers will continue.

"A win for him, even though I might not win, is a win for both of us and vice versa," said Roberto.... "I wanna be a person that creates something new to benefit the world," said Ricardo.

Read the full story on ABC7 .

