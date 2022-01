Update 1.51 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone Pacific, and players can expect several bug fixes and balance changes in this update. This patch arrives alongside the Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which adds a new SMG to the game along with an Attack on Titan crossover. The Warzone update includes adjustments for multiple assault rifles and several attachments and weighs in at roughly 4.8 GB on PlayStation and 5.1 GB on Xbox. PC players will have to download 3.9 GB for this patch. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.51.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO