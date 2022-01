Be A Mentor (BAM), a non-profit children’s advocacy organization, today announced a partnership with CreatD, a nationwide technology platform. “On a human level as much as a professional one, I have a deep appreciation for Be A Mentor and their vision of drawing upon the strength of community to lift up at-risk youth,” said Laurie Weisberg, co-CEO of Creatd. “On behalf of the entire Creatd team, we are thrilled to team up with Be A Mentor for this Challenge, and support their critical efforts by lending Vocal’s communities, voices and unique storytelling power.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO