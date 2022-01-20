34 Powerful Black History Month Poems for Kids of All Ages

During Black History Month, Miami University reflects on more than 400 years of Black history and heritage in our country. Black history is American history, and during this month we foreground conversations about Black representation, identity, and diversity in our nation, and state’s and campus’s history. We honor the history and achievements of African Americans past and present. This heritage month is also an opportunity for the Miami community to assess the work we have accomplished and still have to do. At Miami, we stand in solidarity with all who advocate for transformative change and justice and we declare unequivocally that Black Lives Matter, this and every month. We encourage all Miamians to engage in dialogue and allyship with our campus community organizations such as BSAA, ABFAS, ASU, BWE, NPHC, NABA, NSBE, NBLSA.
