34 Powerful Black History Month Poems for Kids of All Ages

By Jeanne Croteau
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack history is American history, so it should be recognized every day. That being said, every February, we have an opportunity to educate our students about the important events and figures that shaped this nation, while highlighting the realities we’re still facing today. To enhance these conversations, we’ve put together this...

Celebrate Black History Month With These Enchanting Candlelight Concerts

From Aretha Franklin to Marvin Gaye, this stunning concert series is all set to honor BHM!. The story of American music would be a short one without the contributions of Black American artists. So the beloved Candlelight concert series will be honoring this on an epic scale for Black History Month. The most beautiful Atlantan venues will be magically transformed by Candlelight, into one of the city’s most enchanting nights out.
Milwaukee Film announces in-person films, events for Black History Month

With Black History Month a few weeks away, Milwaukee Film and its Black Lens program have revealed their slate of programming for the monthlong event. Six feature screenings, two shorts programs, and four events will “celebrate Black voices, culture, and experiences” throughout the month of February. The screenings will take place at the Oriental Theatre. The events will take place at Nō Studios, Dandy, Company Brewing, and America’s Black Holocaust Museum.
Black History Month Concert at The Paramount Theater

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Paramount Theater will welcome The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for their Black History Month Concert on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. The Black History Month Concert will feature the Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning gospel group...
Artists of Color exhibit coming to NACC for Black History Month

As the King holiday arrives, and with Black history month a few weeks away, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC) is preparing for its Artist’s of Color display in the Townsend Gallery. Ray Robertson, the gallery’s co-director, is responsible for putting together the works that will be on...
WKMS Celebrates Black History Month with Special Programming

WKMS and Sounds Good presents special programming this February in celebration of Black History Month. Programs range from musical to educational and are available in partnership with multiple media outlets worldwide. See the full schedule below. Thursday, February 3rd. — 11 am. A Critical Moment. When it comes to teaching about...
21 Fun Haiku Poems for Kids of All Ages

Written in a 5/7/5 syllable count, traditional Japanese haikus are three-line poems dating back to the 13th century. Often incorporating images from nature, the haiku became a direct, and sometimes intense, way to express ourselves. The simplicity makes it accessible to people of almost any reading level, making this type of poetry ideal for the classroom. Need some inspiration? We’ve put together this list of fun haiku poems for kids of all ages.
Black, white Wheaton churches to celebrate Black History Month together

Members of Hope Presbyterian Church and Bethel New Life Church, whose respective white and Black congregations share worship space in Wheaton, will celebrate Black History Month together with a series of programs in February. The congregations came together to engage in conversations about racial healing prompted by vandalism of Black...
NFTA-Metro in search of local artists to honor Black History Month on buses

The NFTA-Metro and WNY Urban Arts Collective are hosting a contest for local artists to design new artwork for buses in honor of Black History Month. "By creating vibrant and inspiring artwork for our buses, our hope is to generate feelings of pride," the NFTA said in a press release. "Subsequently, the addition of these pieces of work will continue to expand the growth of NFTA-Metro's public art experiences."
Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
Jazz Trio to Perform Benefit Concert in Celebration of Black History Month

The Jazz Trio from the Mannes School of Music at the New School will perform a benefit concert at Raritan Valley Community College, Thursday, February 3, at 7 p.m. The event, which is being presented by RVCC’s Arts & Design department in collaboration with The Paul Robeson Institute for Ethics, Leadership, and Social Justice, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.
February 6 –Black History Month (February)

“Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve me against the wrath of my enemies; you stretch out your hand, and your right hand delivers me.” — Psalm 138:7, NRSV. February is Black History Month, a time to reflect on issues of race and religion and celebrate the important roles African Americans have played in the development of the United States. Recognition of those roles from a historical perspective is an important step in celebrating the contributions of individuals and the collective changes the African American community has accomplished.
Parkland College to Celebrate Black History Month 2022

Parkland College will observe Black History Month in February with month-long virtual and in-person events. With the theme "Black Health and Wellness," the college will look at historical health issues and healthcare disparities facing African Americans as well as noteworthy African American accomplishments in health, medicine, and technology. Parkland invites...
Black History Month

During Black History Month, Miami University reflects on more than 400 years of Black history and heritage in our country. Black history is American history, and during this month we foreground conversations about Black representation, identity, and diversity in our nation, and state’s and campus’s history. We honor the history and achievements of African Americans past and present. This heritage month is also an opportunity for the Miami community to assess the work we have accomplished and still have to do. At Miami, we stand in solidarity with all who advocate for transformative change and justice and we declare unequivocally that Black Lives Matter, this and every month. We encourage all Miamians to engage in dialogue and allyship with our campus community organizations such as BSAA, ABFAS, ASU, BWE, NPHC, NABA, NSBE, NBLSA.
