Boise, ID

High School Students Organize the Idaho Women’s March in Boise this Year

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Women have been fighting for rights for years, and this weekend the Idaho Women's March will take place in Boise on the steps of the capital. It will be the sixth annual march and will be led by a group of high school students this year. It is expected that hundreds...

Related
Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
BOISE, ID
How Well Do You Know The Symbols of Idaho?

Yesterday I wrote about how Idaho and Boise got their names, learn more about that here if you don't know the stories yet, their fun. To learn more about Idaho and the symbols of the beloved Gem State keep it right here. First lets make it a little fun and start things off with the good 'ol B-52s song “Private Idaho”:
IDAHO STATE
7 Questions Outsiders Still Ask About Idaho That Will Make You Facepalm

You know, as someone who is relatively new to the beautiful state of Idaho, I can firmly attest that I did in fact experience a culture shock. Coming from the state of Texas has been nothing short of an eye-opener with everything I’ve heard about Idaho out the window. It doesn’t feel like anywhere else I’ve ever traveled to and I genuinely feel like there’s something new about being here that I fall in love with every day. So much so that I have been excited as of late to share my journey on social media just like most people get excited to do. Unfortunately, there seems to be a strong misconception about Idaho from people in my former home state. This has me thinking that Texas can’t be the only one with false beliefs floating around about the Gem State, so I’m going to share with you: actual text messages of questions I’ve been asked about Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
True Story Of Brutal Murder Of Religious West Idaho Cowboy Airing

The 2013 murder of a well-liked, Emmett, Idaho, saddle maker has received its own episode in a true-crime series airing on the Investigation Discovery network. "Murder in the Heartland: To Kill a Cowboy," tells the story of the 2013 murder of 78-year-old Darole Carpenter, a self-made business owner and churchgoer who was murdered in his own farmhouse. The man's killer was later identified and sentenced for his brutal crime, in which Carpenter sustained massive head and chest wounds prior to succumbing to his injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Lanting to Run for Idaho House Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A former Twin Falls city councilman will run for a legislative house seat currently held by a lawmaker seeking to run for a senate seat. Greg Lanting announced his intention to run for House Seat 25B currently held by Linda Wright Hartgen. Rep. Hartgen will run for Senate seat in District 25, currently held by Sen. Lee Heider who will retire after his term. Lanting served four terms on the Twin Falls City Council before deciding to retire from the position, a total of 16 years. He served as mayor for two of those years. Before city council he was on the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years. At this time Lanting is on the Twin Falls County Fair Board. He has a background in teaching after having worked as a teacher for 16 years and a principal for 17. Lanting is originally from Hollister. He earned an associate's from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor's from the University of Idaho, and master's from the College of Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Capitol
Education
Politics
YouTuber Claims Idahoans to Blame for Outrageous Real Estate Prices

A homesteading vlogger took to YouTube on a self-described rant, blaming Idahoans for the recent hike in the price of real estate. Cody Wranglerstar is the stage name of a popular modern homesteading vlogger who lives in the Pacific Northwest. If you’ve ever searched for content about living off-grid in today’s world, there’s a good chance you’ve come across Wranglerstar’s YouTube Channel.
IDAHO STATE
MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
Buhl to Host First Hemp Producers Meeting in February

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The first hemp producers meeting is set to happen this February in Buhl. Southern Idaho Economic Development announced the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Hempitecture, IND HEMP, 100 Springs Mill, and the Idaho Farm Bureau will host the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producer Meeting on February 2, beginning at 11 a.m. at the 1000 Springs Mill. In April last year, the Idaho Legislature passed and the governor signed into law House Bill 126 allowing the production, research, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state. The meeting aims to help inform potential growers of the possibilities, risks, costs, and how the hemp growing process works. “With Industrial Hemp newly legalized in Idaho, there are many questions about licensing, legality, seed cultivars, harvesting techniques, yields, and where to sell material after it is harvested. Hempitecture has worked hard to put together an information meeting to serve as a building block of the hemp industry in Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead in a prepared statement. Hempitecture is currently building a manufacturing facility in Jerome County that will make hemp insulation for homes and other buildings. SIED said hemp can be made into paper, textiles, food, medicine, paint, oil, fuel and many other items. For more information on the 2022 Southern Idaho Hemp Producers Meeting hit the LINK. For those interested in attending the meeting, you can register HERE.
BUHL, ID
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idahoans Now Need to Announce They Aren’t From California

Driving home a bumper sticker caught my attention. I had stopped at the Oasis near St. Luke’s and as I was leaving, I saw the message. The owner of the minivan is making it clear. He’s not from California! I believe we’re all aware, a lot of Idahoans equate Californians with root canal surgery, kidney stones, and ingrown toenails. In some cases, I know locals who would rather suffer all three ailments before they would welcome a Left Coaster to town.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Bartenders Speak Out: How to NOT Piss Them Off

As someone who has personally worked in the service industry for over 10 years, including bartending in a downtown Boise restaurant/bar for the last few of those, I can personally attest that bartending can be one of the most physically and emotionally demanding jobs. Bartenders are masters at multitasking because...
