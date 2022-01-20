Party in the Park Returns for Summer 2022

January 20, 2022 - City of Davenport is happy to announce the return of Party in the Park for 2022! The two-hour events will run 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays beginning June 9 through August 18.

Party in the Park attendees can enjoy food, entertainment, and activities for the whole family! These events are a great opportunity to meet fellow residents, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods, and engage with local elected officials. Members from city staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.

When: Select Thursdays, June 9 to August 18 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

June 9 | Herington Park, 935 Brown Street

June 16 | Jersey Farms Park, 2930 E 65th Street

June 30 | Van Buren Park, 205 S Elmwood Avenue

July 7 | Marquette Park, 3200 North Marquette Street

July 21 | Duck Creek Park, 3300 East Locust Street

August 11 | Ridgeview Park, 1819 Ridgeview Drive

August 18 | Emeis Park, 4500 West Locust Street

Visit www.davenportiowa.com/pip to stay up-to-date throughout the summer.