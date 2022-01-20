ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie's Angels vet and former Bond girl Tanya Roberts' Hollywood Hills home is listed for $3M... one year after her unexpected death at age 65

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Tanya Roberts' home in the Hollywood Hills is up for sale a little over a year after the death of the actress who was best know for the TV show Charlie's Angels and the Bond film A View To A Kill.

The beauty's four bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom abode is listed at $2.999million by Mark Cianciulli from The CREM Group, TMZ reported.

The property sits on 1.15 acres and offers stunning views of downtown Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlIFw_0dr7sAZx00
Up for grabs: Tanya Roberts' home in the Hollywood Hills is up for sale a little over a year after the death of the actress who was best know for the TV show Charlie's Angels and the Bond film A View To A Kill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9Rb0_0dr7sAZx00
A sad loss for Hollywood: The beauty passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65; seen in Hollywood in 2008

The hat 70s Show actress - who was 65 at the time of her death - used to regularly enjoy the house's nearby hiking trails with her dogs.

The tucked away piece of real estate boasts a bridge and koi pond as well in the breathtaking backyard that is dotted with mature trees.

Tanya, who had a booming Hollywood career in the 70s and 80s, collapsed in the home in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbvMJ_0dr7sAZx00
Nearly $3 million: The actress' four bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom abode is listed at $2.999 million by Mark Cianciulli from The CREM Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nBdA_0dr7sAZx00
Gorgeous: The property sits on 1.15 acres and offers stunning views of downtown Los Angeles

Tanya died on on January 4, 2021 following an illness stemming from a urinary tract infection.

In June it was revealed by Page Six that she left her entire estate to her common-law husband Lance O'Brien.

In a handwritten will Roberts said she wanted O'Brien to have her multimillion dollar home and pension money, despite writing, 'I know you don't love me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAjsq_0dr7sAZx00
Lifestyle: The entertainer - who was 65 at the time of her death - used to regularly enjoy the house's nearby hiking trails with her dogs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIUkv_0dr7sAZx00
Health decline: Tanya, who had a booming Hollywood career in the 70s and 80s, collapsed in the home in December 2020

The message stated: 'My last will and testament. I want to leave my house [redacted] and all its belongings to my best friend Lance O'Brien - I also leave my dogs and my Pension Plan check to Lance O'Brien.'

Roberts also wrote, 'I have no reason to live' in the note, which was corroborated by her publicist Mike Pingel.

The will - which is not dated - continued, 'Nothing will go to my sister Barbara Leary or her son Zack Leary.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qygsy_0dr7sAZx00
Untimely: Tanya died on on January 4, 2021 following an illness stemming from a urinary tract infection

Roberts had been suffering from an unspecified illness, which caused liver and kidney failure. She was also reported to have been suffering from hepatitis C.

Tanya, who had spent the day walking her dogs, complained of feeling unwell on Christmas Eve and collapsed in the night on the way to the bathroom.

She was rushed to hospital, where she tested negative for coronavirus, and was placed on a ventilator before her condition rapidly deteriorated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2Hve_0dr7sAZx00
Informal will: Her entire estate was left to her common-law husband Lance O'Brien via a handwritten note
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8gHO_0dr7sAZx00
Features: The tucked away piece of real estate boasts a bridge and koi pond 

