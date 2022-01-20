ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush with fame! Fox sits down to listen to banjo player – and comes back for an encore

A Colorado musician has shared incredible footage of him serenading a wild fox with his banjo.

Video shows Andy Thorn playing his instrument to the enchanted animal in front of a sunset in Boulder, Colorado.

The curious fox is seen at first gazing at Andy while he plays before wandering off, but then comes back for more.

The Americana player joked that he was 'testing out some new material' on the fox, and he was so impressed that he 'came back for an encore'.

However, this wasn’t the first time the fox had shown up to one of Andy’s outdoor jam sessions.

The musician says he has developed a friendship with the animal on his repeat visits to listen to him perform during the Covid pandemic.

Andy, who plays in the band Leftover Salmon, said the creature had even inspired him to keep writing music while stuck at home, and became the inspiration for a collection titled 'Fox Songs and Other Tales From the Pandemic'.

He has posted several videos on his 'ThornHub' YouTube channel, and the clip of his fox serenade from November last year has had over 16,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dUdP_0dr7rqAu00
Andy Thorn recorded the moment a curious fox he had befriended sits and listens to him play his banjo near the deck outside his Boulder, Colorado home

He told the Kelly Clarkson Show: 'It's been really amazing. We're really lucky to live up on a couple of acres in the boulder foothills so there is a lot of space for animals to roam around.

'When the pandemic hit we were at home all the time, and I would just sit on the deck playing banjo every day

'One day the fox wandered over and we thought "oh wow I think he's really loving the music", and then another day I was on a rock in the yard and he literally came and sat right next to me and just stared at me as I played banjo. It was the coolest thing.'

Andy has even dubbed the animal 'Foxy' and has written a song about his love of eating rodents 'because he likes to parade by with them in his mouth, and sometimes buries them in our yard to save for later'.

Thorn says he has written several more songs for the fox, including some from the fox's perspective.

According to his website, Andy first started playing the banjo aged just 12 years old, and bought his first instrument at his neighbor’s yard sale in a moment of inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlIDm_0dr7rqAu00
The Americana player said he was 'testing out some new material' on the fox, and he was so impressed that he 'came back for an encore'

While unable to tour with Leftover Salmon, Andy took to sitting out on the 25-by-12-foot deck at his home in the foothills of Boulder, where he first encountered Foxy.

He has since started using the deck as a livestream music venue, and performs a weekly Tiny Deck Concert series.

The clips of his interactions with 'Foxy' have received hundreds of comments and compliments from fans.

Kim Dionis commented: 'A fox for an audience is quite impressive!'

Maddie Maranto added: 'This is so sweet. I wonder how foxes’ brains process music. This one seems to be enjoying it!'

Jory Humphreys said of the fox: 'When you hear some good picking, one does not simply just walk away.'

Another person joked: 'Think the Fox was waiting for you to play Foxy Lady.'

