In FCPS, elementary school students are given an outdoor mask break, but is it getting too cold to do this?. Since schools have gone back in person, FCPS has decided to allow only elementary schoolers to have one routine mask break a day. During this break, the students go outside where they are able to take off their masks for about ten minutes. This is in addition to their lunch and recess times, where they are also allowed to remove their masks.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO