Ricky Gervais has said he told the Golden Globes not to ask him to host the awards again.Gervais has hosted the annual film and TV awards ceremony five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.In a new interview with LadBible, the After Life star said that he did not want to be offered the role again.Asked whether he would consider returning to hosting duties, Gervais said: “It could be the Golden Globes could offer me £10m for 10 minutes work, you know, and I’d be an idiot, I’d be a liar, to say I wouldn’t consider it.“But at...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO