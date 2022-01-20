Kevin Frandsen hired to replace F.P Santangelo as Nationals color analyst on MASN

The Nationals have found their next color commentator for their television broadcasts on MASN in former player Kevin Frandsen.

The Nationals and MASN jointly announced Frandsen's hiring on Thursday afternoon. Frandsen has spent the past four seasons as a member of the Phillies radio broadcast team, where he's worked as a color analyst since 2018, initially in a part-time capacity in a role that's continued to expand since.

The 39-year-old former National replaces F.P Santangelo, who served as MASN's color analyst for Nationals broadcasts for 11 seasons prior to announcing his departure in November.

Santangelo, who spent 21 seasons with the franchise between Montreal and Washington, missed much of the 2021 season while being investigated by Major League Baseball after being accused of sexual misconduct anonymously on Instagram. Santangelo maintained his innocence throughout the process and returned to Nationals broadcasts in July after both MASN and MLB concluded that they'd found no evidence that Santangelo had violated the terms of his contractual agreement.

The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported in November that Santangelo would not be returning to the MASN booth in 2022, news which Santangelo later confirmed himself.

Frandsen was among our list of obvious candidates to replace Santangelo in the booth, given his ties to the organization as a former player and his second-career experience in broadcasting.

A member of Washington's 2014 NL East division championship team, Frandsen played nine Major League seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2006-09, 2015), Los Angeles Angels (2010), Philadelphia Phillies (2012-13) and Washington Nationals (2014). He was considered a versatile defender and utility player, logging time at second base, third and first, at shortstop, in the outfield and as a designated hitter during his big league career.

Frandsen played 105 games for the Nationals in 2014, starting 42 games in the field while serving a vital role as a pinch-hitter on the 96-win club that won the team's second division championship in three years.

After his final MLB season, Frandsen began work as a radio host on San Francisco's KNBR (AM), hosting shows in morning drive and in evenings between 2016 and 2019. He's also hosted shows on MLB Network Radio.

Frandsen joins a booth alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter. Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler will continue to call Nationals games right here on 106.7 The Fan, while Dan Kolko is returning in the "Nationals Broadcaster" role he began prior to the 2021 season.

"Thrilled is an understatement to describe the way I feel right now," Frandsen said in a press release announcing his hiring. "I'd like to thank MASN and the Lerner family for this tremendous opportunity. I'd also like to thank my team of Amanda, Tenley and Daylen for their love and support. Being able to learn from and work alongside Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson, Rob Brooks and everyone in Philadelphia the last four seasons has been a blessing, but I'm so excited to work with Bob Carpenter and bring games to the incredibly knowledgeable and passionate Nationals fan base. I cannot wait to get started."

"On behalf of my family and the entire Washington Nationals organization, we would like to welcome Kevin Frandsen back to Washington, D.C.," said Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner. "Our fans are going to appreciate Kevin's knowledge, energy and enthusiasm in the booth — all traits that mirror how he played the game, especially as a key member of our 2014 NL East championship club. We are thrilled to have Kevin join an excellent group of returning broadcasters, as we are happy to welcome back Bob, Charlie, Dave and Dan on television and radio."

Listen to DC sports talk on Audacy and shop the latest Nationals team gear !