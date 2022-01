Firstly I would like to take a moment and thank all those who have worked so hard over the years for the Community Christmas Dinner. This year marked the 14th annual Christmas Community Dinner and it is the second year that St. Vincent de Paul St. Columbkille Conference and The Grind Pembroke joined together to prepare takeout meals and deliver this beautiful Christmas dinner to the people of our community. Even though we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that brings with it many challenges, dedicated volunteers worked hard since the early part of December baking special goodies and purchasing items and preparing food so everyone could have a good Christmas with a home cooked meal. We are very blessed by hardworking volunteers who give freely of their time to ensure the people of our community never go without a good meal.

