Russia's central bank calls for crypto crackdown

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian central bank proposed Thursday cracking down on cryptocurrencies, a move which if adopted could disrupt the burgeoning virtual money sector as Russia is one of the largest crypto-mining nations in the world. Russian authorities have for years criticised cryptocurrencies over fears they can...

Bank of Russia to Monitor Banks’ Dealings With Crypto Exchangers

The Central Bank of Russia has started to examine the operations of Russian banks with cryptocurrency exchangers, according to local media. Transactions between individuals through these platforms are of particular interest as the regulator believes these carry risks of financial losses and fraud. Central Bank Asks Russian Banks for Details...
Bank of Russia proposes a complete ban on Bitcoin mining and crypto transactions

The Russian Central Bank has come up with its own set of proposals to add to the Parliament's working group on crypto regulation that was formed back in December. The head of Bank of Russia's Financial Stability Department presented a report that essentially suggests a full ban on crypto payments, mining, and transactions in the country.
Thai Central Bank Issues Licenses to Two Crypto Exchanges

Thailand is making headway in the race to establish regulations to protect investors and allow innovation in the crypto space. Two institutions, the Lao Digital Assets Exchange (LDX) and Bitqik have received approval from the Bank of Lao to offer brokerage and trading services in cryptocurrencies and digital assets within Laos and the region. The two institutions had to fulfill specific cybersecurity and client protection requirements. The announcement took place at the Joint Development Bank (JDB) in the capital Vientiane on Jan. 14, 2021.
Singapore Central Bank’s Guidelines Discourage Crypto Trading

On Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued guidelines limiting the promotional activities of the cryptocurrency trading service providers for the general public. The MAS intends to protect retail investors from potential risks by doing so. Singapore is home to a number of cryptocurrency companies from around the world due...
Spain to tighten rules for cryptocurrency ads

Spain will tighten its rules regulating advertisements for cryptocurrencies to ensure investors are aware of the risks, the country's stock market supervisor said Tuesday. Under new rules that will come into place in February in Spain, ads for cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets must be "clear, balanced, impartial and non-misleading," stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.
Poland, Hungary resist EU's corporate minimum tax push

The EU's effort to implement an internationally agreed minimum tax on big multinationals was met with opposition by Poland and Hungary on Tuesday, endangering a major priority of France's presidency of the bloc. The EU is trying to seal into law a landmark agreement by nearly 140 countries that forces...
Crypto Influencers Face $300K Fines in Spain's Advertising Crackdown

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of Spain has cracked down on cryptocurrency advertising, per the Financial Times. “We are very excited about how this will bring some order to how crypto is promoted, not just through traditional media but also through influencers,” Rodrigo Buenaventura, the head of the CNMV, told the Financial Times in an interview.
Russia’s Tinkoff Bank Enters Crypto Space Through Swiss Company Acquisition

The Russian neobank Tinkoff is joining the world of cryptocurrencies with the purchase of a stake in Aximetria, a Swiss-registered and licensed company which provides clients around the world with services and solutions for digital financial assets. Tinkoff Bank Buys Stake in Aximetria. TCS Group Holding, the owner of the...
Pakistan Central Bank and Federal Government Recommend Complete Crypto Ban

Pakistan’s central bank and the federal government have recommended that crypto be completely banned. The report they have formed has been sent to the law and finance ministries for further review. Reports have emerged that the government of Pakistan and its central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan, have...
Binance taps former central bank exec to push compliance in CIS and Russia

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is putting more effort into increasing compliance in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russia and Ukraine. Binance is planning to extend its operations in the region and boost local cryptocurrency compliance and education, Gleb Kostarev, head of operations for Russia and the CIS at Binance, told Cointelegraph on Tuesday. The company additionally expects to focus on the local Binance Smart Chain development and community, he noted.
Asia shares tense as Fed looms, Ukraine a concern

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years. Adding to the caution was concerns about a possible Russian attack on...
Near Raises USD 150M, Pakistan's Central Bank vs. Crypto, Bitstamp's Growth Plan + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. "High-performance blockchain" Near (NEAR) Protocol said it has raised USD 150m in its latest funding round, led by Three-Arrows Capital with participation from several crypto-native funds including Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, a16z, among others. The round also included several top angels including Alan Howard, Santiago Santos, and Aave (AAVE) Founder Stani Kulechov. "The funding will be used to accelerate adoption of Web3 technologies through ecosystem funding, developing NEAR’s regional hubs and raising awareness for the brand, the projects building on NEAR and its global community to new audiences," the team said.
