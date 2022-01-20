Russia's central bank calls for crypto crackdown

Thailand is making headway in the race to establish regulations to protect investors and allow innovation in the crypto space. Two institutions, the Lao Digital Assets Exchange (LDX) and Bitqik have received approval from the Bank of Lao to offer brokerage and trading services in cryptocurrencies and digital assets within Laos and the region. The two institutions had to fulfill specific cybersecurity and client protection requirements. The announcement took place at the Joint Development Bank (JDB) in the capital Vientiane on Jan. 14, 2021.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO