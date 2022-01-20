Go-Big Show Season 2 Episode 3 Double Sneak Peek: Prepare to Cringe!

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing fans for Season 2 big time with the first look at one of the major arcs coming in the anime's future in the newest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Rather than continue from where the first season of the series left off, the anime franchise decided to branch out with a new feature film project that actually took a step back and adapted the official prequel series Gege Akutami had crafted before Jujutsu Kaisen was fully serialized. But while it shows off some crucial moments of the past, the film also lays the groundwork for what's to come next in the anime as well.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO