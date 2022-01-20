ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

King: 49ers could get first-round pick in Jimmy Garoppolo trade

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU2g2_0dr7pIX800

What happens if Jimmy Garoppolo keeps winning?

The 49ers quarterback is 3-1 in the postseason for his career but 4-1 will be tough to reach, as No. 6-seeded San Francisco travels to top-seeded Green Bay to face the Packers Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.

NFL insider Peter King joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Tuesday to share his thoughts on Jimmy G’s future. You can listen to the full interview above.

While King started off by saying, “I'd really try to hang on to him because I think what he gives you is the ability to not have to rely on something uncertain at quarterback in 2022,” he also described why Garoppolo can be such a valuable trade chip.

"Having said that, I think that there is still – despite the fact that you saw that late-game interception, despite the fact that now it looks like his shoulder is hurt, despite the fact he's hurt a lot – I still think there's a good chance to very good chance that if the 49ers want to get a one [first-round pick] for him.” King said. “They could. Now a lot of people say, ‘You’re out of your mind. They’ll never do that.’”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

But King defended his logic, noting that some high-profile quarterbacks are facing a lot of question marks heading into 2022.

“I think because of the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers, the uncertainty of Russell Wilson and the uncertainty of Deshaun Watson – there might not be, before the draft, a franchise quarterback available to trade,” King said. “Look at all the teams that need a quarterback. That’s why I think somebody’s going to step up and maybe give more than they believe is value for Garoppolo. The problem is, if you don’t have a quarterback, you have no chance. Jimmy Garoppolo’s not a top-five quarterback in the league, but when he’s healthy he’s pretty good. He’s better than half the teams in the league have right now.”

A first-round pick for someone of Garoppolo’s ilk seems like a steep price to me, but the 30-year-old is 36-15 as a starter with the 49ers, including playoffs. If the 49ers can somehow deal Jimmy G for a first-rounder and effectively deploy Trey Lance to be next year’s starter – in the second season of his rookie deal – that’d probably be the ideal scenario for the franchise. Sounds like that situation might not be too far-fetched.

“I can’t tell you what’s going to happen,” King said. “I can’t predict the future. But certainly, if the 49ers won this weekend, and Garoppolo was good, there's no question in my mind that somebody will step up and give a one for him.”

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

49ers get great injury news heading into playoff matchup vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers got a great bit of injury news prior to their playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After the San Francisco 49ers were able to take care of business on the road against Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys as they got a solid win to get their run in the NFL Playoffs started, the 49ers were also able to get some pretty good news before facing the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Richard Sherman takes shot at 49ers fans over Jimmy Garoppolo treatment

Some San Francisco 49ers fans have been eager to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Richard Sherman is not terribly impressed with that sentiment. Sherman, who played with Garoppolo for three seasons in San Francisco, was critical of the 49er fans who failed to appreciate the fact that the team was winning with Garoppolo at quarterback. Sherman also warned that those agitating for rookie backup Trey Lance will not realize what they had in Garoppolo until the current starter is gone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: This Photo Of Jimmy Garoppolo Is Going Viral

Add 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the ongoing list of NFL memes. Late in the fourth, San Francisco wasn’t able to convert on a key fourth-down. And Jimmy G was none too pleased…. Garoppolo’s face giving the side-eye in the blistering cold is definitely a mood for a number...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
CBS Sports

49ers at Packers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for divisional round

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are set to go head-to-head Saturday night with the winner set to advance the NFC Championship. This will be the Packers' first taste of the playoffs this year after earning the first-round bye with the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Niners come into Lambeau Field after a thrilling upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco enters the divisional round as the biggest underdog on the four-game slate, so it'll need to bring its best punch in order to move on.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL divisional round injury reports: Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 49ers, two Bucs O-linemen questionable

The divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs is upon us, and some teams enter the weekend healthier than others. Take, for example, the NFC's No. 1-seeded Packers, who are set to make their postseason debut with reinforcements in tow -- left tackle David Bakhtiari and star cornerback Jaire Alexander are among those with a chance to make a full return to the lineup. Then take the Buccaneers, who have darn near a dozen starters or key role players ruled questionable against the Rams.
NFL
WKBN

Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers upset of Packers

Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.
NFL
SFGate

Football pundits were calling for 49ers to replace Jimmy Garoppolo with Trey Lance vs. Packers

The calls for a change at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers were loud and fierce on Saturday. While there was certainly a vocal contingency of fans demanding that Trey Lance come in for Jimmy Garoppolo after a lackluster first half, and third quarter, during a pivotal postseason matchup, there were also notable pundits who were clamoring for exactly that.
NFL
The Spun

This Jimmy Garoppolo Stat Is Going Viral Before Packers-49ers Game

Like almost any other NFL quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has his faults. But it’s also about time to start giving him the respect he deserves. A Jimmy G stat is going viral today ahead of Saturday night’s Divisional Round between the 49ers and Packers at Lambeau Field. The veteran...
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
561
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy