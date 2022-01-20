ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ‘reject two bids for Nat Phillips’ with Prem strugglers Watford chasing out-of-favour £15m-rated defender

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
LIVERPOOL have reportedly rejected two bids for Nathaniel Phillips so far this month, but the defender is still expected to leave the club before the window closes.

According to the Liverpool Echo, it looks increasingly likely that the 24-year-old will depart the club in the next few weeks.

Phillips has only made three appearances this season Credit: Getty

The news comes as it has been reported that Liverpool wish to recall defender Rhys Williams from his loan at Swansea City.

Williams is likely to act as Phillips' replacement.

The Brit has only made three appearances so far this season for the Reds.

He recently returned to training after being out of action for a number of weeks due to a fractured cheekbone which was sustained in a Champions League clash with AC Milan.

Last month it was announced that Liverpool wanted a minimum of £15million for the defender, who was being targeted by West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp has publicly admitted that Phillips could leave this month.

Watford are now said to be the favourites to sign him.

The Hornets sit just above the relegation zone on 14 points, but they are far from safe.

Claudio Ranieri may need to look for some reinforcements if he wants his side to stay in the Premier League next season.

They may need another defender to act as a replacement for Danny Rose, who has fallen out-of-favour with Ranieri despite being at the club for just seven months.

The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
