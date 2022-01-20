Homepage News Items

CONTACT: Andrew Powers, City Manager, 805.449.2132; apowers@toaks.org

City of Thousand Oaks Announces New Library Services Director

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.- The City of Thousand Oaks has announced that Jennifer Patterson has been selected to serve as the City’s next Library Services Director. In this role, she will oversee both the Grant R. Brimhall and Newbury Park libraries.

Jennifer has worked in library systems for over 10 years, previously serving as Deputy Director for Greensboro Public Library with 8 locations, Director for Ascension Parish Library with 4 locations, and Director for Albermarle Regional Library with 7 locations. She holds a Master’s Degree of Library and Information Studies from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, a Master’s Degree of Management, Strategy, and Leadership from Michigan State University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Winston-Salem State University.

Over her career, Jennifer has worked on multiple Library space planning/remodel projects, created outreach programs, developed strategic plans, and secured multiple grants to fund projects and services. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve Thousand Oaks as the next Library Services Director,” said Patterson. “I look forward to joining the community and learning how the Library can continue to develop into a robust resource for all residents”.

Commenting on the leadership transition, City Manager Andrew Powers said “Jennifer is coming to Thousand Oaks with experience that aligns well with our Library’s needs. Her community-driven approach will help lead the library into a future that is tailored to Thousand Oaks. We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to the future of library services”.

In addition to her love of reading, Jennifer enjoys nature walks, antiquing, dancing, everything Marvel, DC, and all types of gaming.

