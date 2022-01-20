Two cases of rare fungus identified at New Orleans hospital

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – University Medical Center New Orleans is reporting two cases of Candida auris “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to LCMC Health, “Candida auris is a rare pathogenic fungus that can cause serious infections, predominantly in critically ill long-term hospitalized patients.”

Candida auris has been in the United States since 2013. According to the CDC, Candida auris is an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat.

University Medical Center New Orleans is providing a list of FAQs and answers about Candida auris.

“Since it was first recognized, Candida auris has caused an increasing number of infections in healthcare settings, some severe cases in immunocompromised patients,” said Dr. Julio Figueroa, LCMC Health Physician Lead for Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infection Prevention Programs. “Individuals can become infected by touching surfaces or objects that are contaminated, or by having direct contact with a person that is infected, however the infection is not airborne. Candida auris is still rare in the United States, and many people that get invasive Candida infections already have serious underlying conditions.”

“Our team of trained professionals are following the infectious disease protocol and protective control measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including patient isolation, hand hygiene, and personal protective equipment, in addition to sanitizing with Environmental Protection Agency-registered hospital-grade disinfectants that University Medical Center routinely uses, and have been proven effective against Candida auris,” said Dr. Nirav Patel, University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. “At this time, we feel confident that the general patient population and hospital team at University Medical Center will remain protected and safe. The hospital is informing the community about Candida auris, which was discovered with routine testing, out of an abundance of caution.”

Louisiana Department of Health is working with University Medical Center New Orleans to retain a safe environment for patients.

University Medical Center New Orleans stresses that the impact of Candida auris poses “low concern for the public.”

