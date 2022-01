The Producers Guild of America has postponed the 33rd Producers Guild Awards due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the guild announced on Thursday. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 but will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Producers Guild will work closely with government officials and health experts to protect all staff and attendees of the ceremony. At this time, attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster, if eligible, and they must also provide a negative COVID-19 test. Due to the postponement of the awards,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO