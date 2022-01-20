ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Announces Business Update

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc’s joint venture — BetMGM — provided business update and outlook for 2022.
BetMGM has a long-term growth target of 20% to 25% in U.S. sports betting and iGaming. Currently, the company is on track to achieve its target. The company is currently live in 19 jurisdictions.
In 2022, BetMGM anticipates net revenues from operations to be more than $1.3 billion. The company expects to achieve positive EBITDA in 2023. To drive growth, the company continues to invest in additional markets. MGM Resorts and Entain anticipate investing approximately $450 million in 2022.

BetMGM: A Major Growth Driver

BetMGM recently announced the launch of Borgata Bingo online in New Jersey. This marks the first bingo product built wholly for BetMGM by Entain. Borgata Bingo will provide players access to the first 75-ball real money online bingo product in the United States.
BetMGM is a major casino operator in New Jersey with a 30% gross gaming revenue (GGR) market share in October. The company has an estimated 32% national GGR market share across its live markets — New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
BetMGM operations contributed $227 million to net revenues in the third quarter, up 17% sequentially. The operation results are encouraging compared with total net revenues of $178 million in 2020. In the third quarter, 16% of BetMGM's fresh players were from MGM and 42% of MGM M life sign-ups came from BetMGM. Considering the positive momentum in markets and its unique and unparalleled online and offline offerings, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth with revenue expectations of more than $1 billion in 2022. Over the long term, BetMGM’s EBITDA margins are expected to be 30-35%. MGM Resorts’ BetMGM recently announced that it has partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals to expand its retail and online sports betting.

Coming to the price performance, shares of MGM Resorts have appreciated 33.9% in the past year against the industry ’s decline of 20.1%. MGM Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZa8K_0dr7mlXm00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Guess, Inc. GES , Crocs, Inc. CROX and RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK .
Guess sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 97%, on average. Shares of Guess have increased 8.4% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 38.6% and 4,342.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Crocs flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average. Shares of Crocs have appreciated 53.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2022 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 48.8% and 25.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
RCI Hospitality sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.7%, on average. Shares of RCI Hospitality have surged 82.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RICK’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 34.9% and 22.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

MGM Resorts enhances its loyalty program

MGM Resorts' reimagined loyalty rewards program takes effect Feb. 1, offering more ways for both gaming and nongaming guests to earn benefits, including waived resort fees. MGM Rewards, formerly called M Life, for the first time will allow all club members, not just those gambling in the casino, to earn credits when they play, stay and dine. The credits can be redeemed for food and beverages, entertainment, travel and hotel stays at more than 20 resorts across the country.
MarketWatch

MGM Resorts, Entain to boost investment in BetMGM by $450 million in 2022, after 2021 revenue topped projections

MGM Resorts International MGM, -2.92% and U.K.-based Entain PLC. , joint owners of sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM, said Wednesday they expect to invest another $450 million in BetMGM in 2022. That will bring the combined investment to $1.1 billion since BetMGM was launched in 2018. MGM's stock rose 1.0% in premarket trading, while Entain's U.K.-listed stock surged 3.7%. The announcement comes as the companies said they were "wholly supportive" of BetMGM's success, as they said BetMGM net revenue from operations is expected to be about $850 million in 2021, which is above expectations and up nearly fivefold from a year ago. For 2022, net revenue from operations is expected to rise to $1.3 billion, with the expected launch of online sportsbooks in Illinois and Louisiana in the first quarter, retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico and both online sportsbooks and iGaming in Ontario later this year. MGM shares have dropped 7.7% over the past three months through Tuesday and Entain's stock has tumbled 18%, while the S&P 500.
GAMBLING
Lodging

MGM Resorts to Roll Out Reimagined MGM Rewards Program

MGM Resorts is rolling out its reimagined loyalty rewards program, MGM Rewards, on February 1, 2022, providing access for both gaming and non-gaming guests to the company’s over 20 destinations across the country, offering more ways to earn and new benefits. For the first time, non-gaming customers will join...
LIFESTYLE
gamingintelligence.com

MGM Resorts names Travis Lunn president and COO of Borgata

MGM Resorts International has appointed Travis Lunn as president and chief operating officer (COO) of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Lunn most recently served as group president and COO of MGM Resorts Southeast, where he led Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Forbes

Speculating On MGM Resorts? This Stock Could Provide Better Gains

The shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) have gained $6.5 billion in market capitalization over February 2020 levels assisted by its sports betting application BetMGM and a possibility of a favorable regulatory outcome in Macau. The shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) have gained $2.1 billion in market capitalization over the same period driven by the success of its sports betting application Barstool. However, the sports betting industry has been observing a broad-based correction including Penn National in recent months over concerns of high competitive rivalry. In our earlier article, Penn Stock Poised For Long Term Gains?, we highlight the potential upside in Penn stock considering Barstool’s targeted 15-20% share of the sports betting market. MGM Resorts and Penn National are pursuing a similar strategy of increasing presence in the $40 billion sports betting and iGaming market. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, MGM Resorts vs. Penn National Gaming: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?
STOCKS
vegasnews.com

MGM Resorts Taps L.A. Bar Star Julian Cox to Lead Beverage Program

Renowned Los Angeles and San Francisco mixologist Julian Cox is joining MGM Resorts International as its Executive Director of Beverage and Corporate Mixologist, the company announced Tuesday. Cox will lead the cocktail menu development, bartender training, cultivation of its spirits collection, and more for restaurants and bars across the company’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Resorts International#Mgm Resorts#Entain Plc#Igaming#Ebitda#Borgata Bingo#Ggr#Betmgm#Mgm M#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
WDBO

Asian shares mixed, extending Wall Street losses

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Tokyo. Shanghai was little changed. U.S. futures were higher. Investors have been growing increasingly...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Finsall Raises INR 12 Crore In Pre Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Insurance-focused fintech platform Finsall has raised INR 12 crore in a pre Series A round from its existing investors – Unicorn India Ventures and SEA Fund – along with a clutch of other investors. Finsall plans to use...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

5 Golden Benefits of PR

Every savvy entrepreneur is aware that public relations is an engine for growth, but it's vital to know what PR actually is, isn't, and how to maximize its potential.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy