I recently had the chance to give both Daemons of Chaos (Chaos Undivided), which I’ll focus on here, and Grand Cathay (impressions here) a try for 50 turns a piece in Total War: Warhammer III (I recommend you check out my general impressions here for an overview of all the big new things in the game). Daemons of Chaos may be the most unique addition to the series yet, as you’ll have access to all units from four different factions and there are some light RPG mechanics on top of all that.

