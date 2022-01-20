ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Stock Down 7%

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Shares of BOK Financial BOKF tanked 7.08% in response to disappointing fourth-quarter 2021 results. Earnings per share of $1.71 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. The bottom line decreased 22.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Results were undermined by lower fees and commissions, and a decline in loan balance. Nonetheless, lower expenses, higher net interest revenues and provision benefits were tailwinds.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $117.3 million, down 23.9% year over year.
In 2021, earnings of $8.95 per share missed the consensus estimate of $9.08. Net income was $618 million, up significantly from $435 million in 2020.

Revenues, Costs & Loan Balance Decline

Net revenues of $423.4 million (including net interest revenues and total fees and commissions) in the quarter were down 11.5% year over year. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453.4 million.
In full-year 2021, net revenues decreased 7.2% to $1.78 billion. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.
Net interest revenues were $277.1 million in the quarter, down 6.8% year over year. Net interest margin shrunk 20 basis points (bps) to 2.52%.
Total fees and commissions amounted to $146.3 million, down 19.2%. The fall was largely due to lower brokerage and trading revenues, and mortgage banking revenues.
Total other operating expenses were $299.5 million, down 1.1%. The fall was mainly due to lower personnel costs, professional fees, and services and mortgage banking costs.
The efficiency ratio rose to 70.14% from the prior year’s 62.77%. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.
As of Dec 31, 2021, total loans were $20.2 billion, down 0.7% sequentially. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $41.2 billion, up 7.1%.

Strong Credit Quality

Provision for expected credit losses was a benefit of $17 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-performing assets were $369.3 million or 1.83% of outstanding loans and repossessed assets as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $476.9 million or 2.07% recorded in the prior-year period.
Net recoveries were $0.71 million, against net charge-offs of $16.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of outstanding loans as of Dec 31, 2021, down 42 bps year over year.

Capital Position Improves & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Dec 31, 2021, the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.23%, up from 11.95% as of Dec 31, 2020.
Tier 1 and total capital ratios on Dec 31, 2021, were 12.24% and 13.28%, respectively, compared with 11.95% and 13.82% as of Dec 31, 2020. The leverage ratio was 8.55%, up from 8.28% as of Dec 31, 2020.
Return on average equity was 8.66% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 11.75%. Return on average assets was 0.92%, down from the 1.22% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 128,522 shares at an average price of $104.46 per share.

Our View

BOK Financial’s diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint are likely to keep aiding its financials. Solid deposits balance reflects an efficient organic-growth strategy. However, falling loan balance and margin pressure due to lower rates are concerning.

BOK Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIpue_0dr7m3zB00

BOK Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BOK Financial Corporation Quote

BOK Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Earnings Release Schedule of Other Banks

Zions Bancorporation ZION is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Jan 24.
Over the past 30 days, th Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zions Bancorporation’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.33. This implies a 19.9% decrease from the prior-year quarter.
Prosperity Bancshares PB is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Jan 26.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.37. This suggests a 7.4% decrease from the prior-year quarter.
East West Bancorp, Inc. EWBC is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Jan 27.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for East West Bancorp’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $1.55. This indicates a 34.8% increase from the prior-year quarter.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION): Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB): Free Stock Analysis Report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Bokf#Financials#Bok Financial Corporation#Bok Financial Bokf#Credit Quality Provision
Zacks.com

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

ASB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 49 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line improved from 40 cents in the prior-year quarter. Results gained from growth in loan balance and provision benefits. However, lower rates and a decline in both net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Bank OZK (OZK) Beats on Q4 Earnings as Revenues Rise Y/Y

OZK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.17 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The bottom line reflects growth of 25.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s number. Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. The company also recorded provision...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

First Horizon (FHN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Dips

FHN - Free Report) tumbled 1.1%, likely mirroring investors’ concerns over the top-line decline in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The figure also improved 4% year over year. Results excluded after-tax impacts of 8 cents per share from notable items related to the IBERIABANK Corporation merger.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Webster (WBS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The reported figure excluded noteworthy items, such as charges related to merger, strategic optimization and debt prepayment expenses. Higher net interest income (NII) and fee income drove the results....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

ISRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share by 1.6%. The bottom line improved 9.2% from the year-ago quarter. For 2021, adjusted EPS was $4.96, up 45.9% from the previous year. The figure surpassed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

People's United (PBCT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline

PBCT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 36 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line is above the year-ago quarter’s 35 cents. The quarterly results reflect controlled expenses and increasing deposit balance. Benefits from the provision for credit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

BankUnited (BKU) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Down 6.48%

BKU - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line also jumped 58.4% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily benefited from higher revenues and rise in loans and deposit balances. However, a rise in expenses and poor credit quality...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Schlumberger Limited SLB has announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 41 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 22 cents. The oilfield service giant recorded total revenues of $6,225 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

The market expects Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

M&T Bank (MTB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

MTB - Free Report) has reported net operating earnings per share of $3.50 in fourth-quarter 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29. The bottom line however compares unfavorably with the $3.54 per share reported in the year-ago period. A rise in non-interest income and recapture of provisions were tailwinds....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy