ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL moves to dismiss Jon Gruden’s lawsuit

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAHkz_0dr7lkcq00
Jon Gruden Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The case of former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden‘s lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell has taken another turn. The league has filed for the suit to be dismissed, according to a report from Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

Kaplan notes that the league has actually moved for the case to be taken to arbitration in Nevada state court first and asked for it to be dismissed pending its decision on arbitration. The league’s written response to Gruden’s suit states that “Gruden sent a variety of similarly abhorrent emails to a half dozen recipients over a seven-year period” besides those sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. Like those emails, which led to Gruden’s resignation in October, these other ones “denounced 'the emergence of women as referees,' and frequently used homophobic and sexist slurs to refer to Commissioner Goodell, then-Vice President Joseph Biden, a gay professional football player drafted in 2014, and others”.

The response also comments on allegations the league leaked the damning emails as a way to get revenge against Gruden due to his remarks against the commissioner. As reported by Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the league responded that Gruden “primarily assumed the risk that his emails could be circulated beyond the original recipient group, and possessed and distributed by the WFT, NFL and others.” It continues, “to be sure, the NFL and the commissioner did not leak Gruden’s emails.”

The motion details how Goodell had grounds to fire Gruden outright, given the fact that the nature of his emails were detrimental to the league. For that reason, it states, no one at the league office had a motivation to “publicly sabotage Gruden’s career,” as the original lawsuit claims. Instead, it argues, the suit “should be dismissed in its entirety.”

No further developments (such as if the case will proceed to court) will be able to take place until the aforementioned arbitration decision is made.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks to retain HC Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider; Russell Wilson's future unclear

Surviving Black Monday does not necessarily mean that a head coach or GM will keep his job (just ask Joe Judge). However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider will officially be retained for 2022. Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Carroll and Schneider recently met with owner Jody Allen, and she was apparently convinced that retaining her team’s top power brokers was the best course of action.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots' McDaniels not getting interview requests?

In an article for NBC Sports, Mike Florio divulged that a source with knowledge of the situation informed him that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn’t received requests to be interviewed by any of the eight teams currently looking for a new head coach. This development has surprised the Patriots, but they expect the situation to change soon.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Brian Flores, Deshaun Watson looking to team up

That has since been confirmed by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, who further details how the Giants may be a key suitor for the pair. He notes that “Flores wants his next shot at being a head coach to be with a stud quarterback”, something that would be a stark contrast to the inconsistent play of Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. While the Giants already have Daniel Jones at the top of their depth chart, he will be entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and will carry a manageable – and partially tradeable – cap hit of $8.3M.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jon Gruden’s case against the NFL goes to court on February 23

The first battle in former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will land in court next month. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a hearing will be held on the motions filed Wednesday by the NFL on February 23, with Judge Nancy Allf presiding. Between now and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
firstsportz.com

NFL moves to take down Jon Gruden’s “baseless” case in Nevada court

After about two months, the NFL has finally come out with an answer to Jon Gruden’s massive allegations against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell. The former Las Vegas Raiders coach filed a lawsuit alleging Goodell and other parties involved to have leaked private emails from him, which contained misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Dak Prescott Went Viral After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win

Prescott’s name made the rounds on social media Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a second-straight playoff win. Burrow has now won two playoff games in eight days. That’s more than Prescott has won in his entire NFL career. Prescott’s going to be hearing...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#American Football#Raiders#Washington Football Team#The Washington Post#Wft#The League Office#Abl
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s Net Worth in 2022

Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022 is $16 million. Tomlin is an American football coach. He’s the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl. In addition to this, he is the record holder for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start his NFL coaching career. But for this article, let’s take a closer look at Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Popculture

Russell Wilson: 6 NFL Teams Who Could Trade for Seahawks Quarterback in 2022

Russell Wilson has been with the Seattle Seahawks since 2012 and has two years remaining on his contract. However, the Seahawks quarterback is reportedly exploring his options to see what else is out there this offseason, which means he could be with another team in the fall. This is not a big surprise considering he expressed his frustrations with the team, including not having a say in personnel moves.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy