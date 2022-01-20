ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal, Will Packer to Produce Romantic Heist Film ‘Love and Theft’

By Jeremy Fuster
 3 days ago
Universal Pictures announced on Thursday that it is developing a new romantic thriller called “Love and Theft” with Will Packer Productions, based on the 2020 novel by Stan Parish. The novel follows Alex Cassidy, a thief who has just pulled off a wild $22 million jewel heist...

