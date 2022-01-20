ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Bank of Nova Scotia in Focus

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is headquartered in Toronto, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 1.59% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.79 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.34%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 2.69%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.34%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.16 is up 10.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.18%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia's current payout ratio is 45%. This means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, BNS expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $6.63 per share, with earnings expected to increase 6.08% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BNS presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of Nova Scotia The (BNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Whether you're an experienced investor or brand new to investing, dividend stocks can provide an excellent means of increasing your portfolio returns while generating consistent capital to save or reinvest into your portfolio. In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 5, Motley Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Bns#Dividend#Focus Bank Of Nova Scotia#The S P 500#Bank Of Nova Scotia
Motley Fool

Should You Sell DermTech and GoodRx Stocks Right Now?

DermTech and GoodRx have disappointed investors with the stocks plunging. The decision on whether or not to sell either stock should be based on whether your reason for buying them remains intact. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been huge losers for investors over the last 12 months. In this...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Are Investors Undervaluing These Finance Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Consumer Staples Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy