ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen is 6 months sober and ‘happier’ than ever

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nA3Mr_0dr7jzpl00
Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to celebrate six months of sobriety on Wednesday. chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is “happier and more present than ever” now that she’s sober.

“6 months no alcohol!” the model, 36, exclaimed in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) … it’s pretty cool.”

However, Teigen admitted that the journey hasn’t been an easy one.

“Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha,” she explained. “I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”

She continued, “I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIe2s_0dr7jzpl00
Teigen revealed she’s still deciding whether she’ll stay sober after she completes one year of no alcohol.

Regardless of her doubts, Teigen’s husband, John Legend, showed his support, commenting, “So proud of you my love.”

Teigen announced back in September that she was 50 days sober. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IoMz_0dr7jzpl00
Teigen made the decision to live a sober lifestyle after reading “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.”

The cookbook author then buckled down in December 2020, telling fans on social media that she had been sober for at least a month.

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s–t by 6, not being able to sleep,” she wrote in a separate post two days later. “I have been sober ever since.”

Teigen said that Holly Whitaker’s book “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” contributed to her decision to get sober.

“Even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read,” she shared.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Whoops, Fans Apparently Mistook Chrissy Teigen And Khloé Kardashian In New Pic

One is a running member of, arguably, the most famous reality TV family that has ever lived. The other is a former model/Lip Sync Battle host on TBS married to an absolute legend. They're technically worlds apart in their differences, but apparently, Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are looking mighty similar in appearance these days. Of late, fans even mistook one for the other in a circulating new pic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Steals Khloe Kardashian's Face In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "stealing" other people's faces in the past, but this time around, it looks like someone is copying her look. On Sunday, January 2nd, Utah-born model Chrissy Teigen dropped off a glamorous selfie, showing off her haircut by Luke Pluckrose and makeup by Nikki Wolff, and while some followers focused on how great the mother of two looks, others couldn't help but point out that she looks almost freakishly similar to the Revenge Body star.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers Oprah Once Called Her Favorites

Finding comfortable sneakers is almost like winning the lottery. But your chance of coming across the former is much higher than actually hitting the million-dollar jackpot. That said, digging through racks of kicks (or, in this day and age, clicking through pages upon pages of ″comfy sneaker″ search results) can still be a pretty tedious task, which is why we're taking a cue from Chrissy Teigen on this one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Gets Sporty with John Legend in Leggings, Jean Jacket and APL Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen dressed casually for an afternoon stroll with John Legend. The “Cravings” author stepped out in black leggings and a sporty black bandeau while running errands in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. For the occasion, she layered her set with a blue denim jacket and tied a bleached and distressed flannel shirt around her waist. Teigen completed her look with a Balmain baseball cap. Legend opted for a more casual look, pairing a black T-shirt, cardigan and joggers with Balmain sneakers. For footwear, the “Bring the Funny” judge wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. Her TechLoom Bliss style featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Wine#Crave
whowhatwear

Chrissy Teigen Swapped Jeans for the Comfortable Pant Trend That's Coming Back

Full disclosure: I was going to write about Chrissy Teigen wearing skinny jeans this week, but then I spotted her in something that's much fresher, whether you realize it or not. There are quite a few pant trends that are coming to topple jeans right now, and one of the newer ones is joggers. I know what you're thinking—joggers are hardly new. You're right, but they have taken a long hiatus in recent years and are certainly due for a comeback.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Chrissy Teigen Just Opened Up About Her 6-Month Sobriety Journey

In December of 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared with fans that she had given up alcohol, Per USA Today. The model, television personality, and cookbook author said she was inspired by a book that a friend had given her called, "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol" by Holly Whitaker. Reading the story, she felt encouraged to make a change in her life by giving sobriety a shot, as she was feeling "embarrassed" about her behavior while under the influence, struggling with sleep, and "tired of day drinking."
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Chrissy Teigen's acne frustration

Chrissy Teigen is not happy with how long her acne is taking to clear up. The 36-year-old model shared her dissatisfaction about the “three angry little b*******” on her face that won't budge on her Instagram Story on Monday (17.01.22). The mother-of-two - who has Luna, five, and...
CELEBRITIES
Chanute Tribune

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend put their New York home on the market

John, 43 - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with Chrissy - told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles. So, we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in LA."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SELF

Chrissy Teigen Shares How Giving Up Alcohol Has Changed Her

In the depths yet another COVID winter, Chrissy Teigen seems to have found what we could all use more of at the moment: more energy and less anxiety. Her secret? Giving up alcohol. On Wednesday, Teigen gave an update on her sobriety journey six months after she decided to stop...
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Pamela Anderson, Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PAMELA ANDERSON FILES FOR DIVORCE: Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, are calling it quits after just one year of marriage. Rolling Stone reported on Thursday (Jan. 20th) that the Baywatch actress is filing for divorce in her native Canada where they have been living since their wedding on Christmas Eve 2020. A source told the outlet that the brief relationship was a “pandemic whirlwind” that died out.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Ask $18 Million for Duplex Penthouse Pied-à-Terre

Showbiz power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have changed their minds. Rather than go through the expense, time and headache of an extensive renovation, they’ve hoisted their sprawling two-floor penthouse pied-à-terre atop the Brewer Carriage House, in the trendy, boutique-packed heart of downtown New York’s Nolita nabe, on the market at $18 million. Not that anyone who can afford an $18 million penthouse, or the $75,000 monthly mortgage that goes along with it, need be concerned about additional expenses, but taxes and common charges tally up another $12,000 per month. The platinum-voiced crooner, who counts a dozen Grammys among his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy