Las Vegas, NV

Virgin Hotels Partners With InnSpire to Deploy Latest in Guest Experience and Contactless Service Integration Across Multiple Properties

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal brand continues to leverage InnSpire connectivity and seamless hub integration abilities to maximize satisfaction, convenience and safety at all stages of the guest journey across its global properties. LAS VEGAS, NV – January 20, 2022 – InnSpire, the leading provider of a comprehensive technology suite that helps drive...

Stayntouch Partners With Residential Hospitality Brand Mint House to Launch Guest-Centric Cloud PMS Across 22 Properties

[Wed, January 12 | Bethesda, Maryland] Stayntouch, a worldwide leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, today announced an expanded partnership with Mint House, a transformational residential hospitality company that offers tech-forward apartment-style accommodations across the United States. Debuting with the brand’s award-winning property, Mint House at 70 Pine – New York, Stayntouch has completed the deployment of its guest-centric cloud PMS across 22 Mint House properties.
Travel Outlook Introduces BellaTM, The Virtual Hotel AgentTM, Providing Instant Guest Service While Reducing Fixed Labor Expense

Travel Outlook Premium Hotel Call Center (“Travel Outlook®”) announces the launch of the hotel industry’s first AI-powered voice bot, purpose-built to reduce fixed labor costs with a distinct human touch: BellaTM, The Virtual Hotel AgentTM. Bella can help hotels immediately address staffing issues and reduce fixed...
Safely and RealTimeRental partner to offer a bespoke service to short-term rental property managers and owners

ATLANTA - Safely, the leading insurtech and guest screening solution for the vacation and short-term rental industry, has partnered with RealTimeRental, the leading cloud based vacation rental software solution for rental companies of any size, to offer a tailor-made solution to property operations and insurance protection. Through the partnership, vacation...
PrintParts launches SmartParts Integration Partner Program

PrintParts has announced the launch of its SmartParts Integration Partner Program which will develop integrations of existing advanced manufacturing workflow software solutions. SmartParts consists of Intelligent Materials, scanning hardware and cloud software to connect digital manufacturing data to 3D printed parts. PrintParts is now looking to expand and enhance its...
Virgin Hotels Appoints Bryan Davern as Vice President of Operations, Europe

EDINBURGH, Scotland – January 12, 2022 – Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand from Sir Richard Branson, is pleased to welcome Bryan Davern as its new Vice President of Operations, Europe. Bryan will spearhead operations for the brand in Europe as it gears up to open its first hotels outside of the US. Commencing with two highly anticipated openings in the UK, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will launch first this spring, followed swiftly by Virgin Hotels Glasgow in the summer.
ProposalPath Tapped by Troon for Proposal and Contract Innovation to Win More Group Sales

Club management industry leader selects ProposalPath as preferred all-in-one document automation solution to drive productivity, personal service and revenue. Chicago, Illinois – January 19 2022 – Troon®, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has joined forces with Bluebuzzard to transform their sales process with ProposalPath, the company’s flagship proposal platform. Utilizing ProposalPath’s all-in-one document workflow, Troon-affiliated facilities can maintain brand consistency with ease while closing more leads in less time, and offering personalized sales documents that impress at every step.
Marriott partners with robotics startup to reimagine guest rooms

Marriott International is partnering with robotics and architecture startup Ori as part of the hotel giant’s new Marriott Design Lab, an R&D lab for the hotel industry. Through the partnership, announced at CES in Las Vegas, Marriott will outfit its guest rooms with Ori’s transformable furniture and space solutions technology, giving travelers more flexibility and access to new kinds of rooms and experiences.
Virgin Atlantic to restart Tobago service

For those looking for sun, Virgin Atlantic is set to restart its service to Tobago. The airline will relaunch its service, operating twice daily from the 29th January 2022, as a tag-on flight between Barbados and Tobago. Planned operations are as follows:. VS177 DEPART LHR 09:10 ARRIVE BGI 14:20 ARRIVE...
The Rising Importance of Guest-centric Hotel Technology

Let's get onto the topic straight away - how the hospitality industry looks at various hotel technology solutions to improve the guest experience. During the last one or two years, this trend of guest service with innovative applications has gathered more momentum as hotels vied to survive while attracting more guests in an uncertain business environment. Moreover, today's guests are also becoming extremely demanding, wanting more value.
Daxton Hotel Return as an Independently Run Luxury Hotel With Appointment of New Managing Director, Raj Radke

BIRMINGHAM, MI – January 19, 2022 – Birmingham’s newest luxury property, the 151-room Daxton Hotel, today announces its return as an independently owned and operated luxury property along with the appointment of its new Managing Director, Raj Radke. Since its opening in April 2021, Daxton Hotel has come to be praised and reckoned as a modern vision of Birmingham luxury brought to life by local entrepreneur and lifelong resident Mark Mitchell, who named the hotel after his son. Now fully owned and operated by Woodward Brown Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Mitchell Family Office, the hotel and its signature restaurant Madam and the stylish Geode Bar continue to be the trend setters and provide genuine and meaningful service experiences to its discerning worldly-wise, well-traveled, well-heeled guests.
Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin reopens to guests

Radisson Hotel Group has kicked off 2022 with the launch of its newly-redesigned German flagship property in the heart of Berlin. The first Radisson Collection hotel in the country offers an exceptional hotel experience in an unparalleled location in Berlin-Mitte. Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin has just completed an extensive twelve-month...
AC Hotel Bozeman Downtown Opening Winter 2022

Bozeman, MT – January 19, 2022 – Bozeman is getting a new hotel with the opening of AC Hotel Bozeman Downtown opening winter 2022. The six-floor development will allow guests and locals to connect to Montana’s Yellowstone Country, while offering the AC Hotel® thoughtful service and a modern mindset. It’s ideal location in historic downtown Bozeman offers views of the Bridger Mountains, with easy access to Yellowstone National Park, the biggest skiing in America at Big Sky Resort, and world class outdoor recreation. Guestroom design is intentional, with carefully curated layouts to minimize clutter, create more open space and eliminate the unnecessary.
British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
LumApps Announces Integration with Box to Enhance the Employee Experience

LumApps joins the Box Technology Partner Program, produces its integration with Box to enhance employee productivity and collaboration. LumApps, a recognized leader in the Employee Experience Platform market, is now integrated with Box, the leading Content Cloud. The LumApps Employee Experience platform enables companies to design fully branded digital workplaces that are tailored to the unique governance and structural requirements of each organization. Further, LumApps delivers a fully personalized, digital employee experience for everyone in the company across all devices.
Eat.Drink.Sleep Hospitality to Develop Hotel in Placerville, California

SAN DIEGO, CA — January 20, 2022 — Eat.Drink.Sleep (EDS), a privately-held, San Diego-based company offering integrated hospitality management services, including developing and managing hotels and restaurants, has received unanimous approval from the Placerville Planning Commission for a 106-room hotel located at 3001 Jacquier Road to be named Mackinaw Hotel. The property was designed by Eat.Drink.Sleep in partnership with Coston Architects and EDS’ design division, Second Sight Design. The hotel is expected to open in late 2023.
