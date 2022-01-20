ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Will ‘The Tiger Rising’ be on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaZvW_0dr7jQ8S00

In 2001, a book called The Tiger Rising took children’s literature by storm with the story of a 12-year-old boy who finds a caged tiger in the woods behind his home. Now, that story, written by author Kate DiCamillo, is a Hollywood movie starring Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid.

Opening in theaters this weekend, The Tiger Rising was adapted by writer/director Ray Giarratana, and stars Christian Convery (best known from Netflix’s Sweet Tooth) as the young boy named Rob who forges a special connection with a wild, caged tiger. While Rob lets his imagination run wild, his life begins to change as he navigates through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures.

It’s sure to be a heartwarming and uplifting watch for all ages. But in the new era of movies on streaming, it can be confusing to know where to watch new films. Never fear, because Decider is here to help. Read on to find out where to watch The Tiger Rising and when to expect The Tiger Rising on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE TIGER RISING:

For now, the only way to watch The Tiger Rising is to go to a movie theater. The Tiger Rising will open in theaters in the U.S. on January 21, 2022. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

After the movie’s two-week theatrical run, you will be able to rent The Tiger Rising on-demand on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more on February 8, 2022.

WILL THE TIGER RISING BE ON HBO MAX?

No. The Tiger Rising is not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.

IS THE TIGER RISING ON NETFLIX?

No. The Tiger Rising is not on Netflix. While the movie may be on Netflix someday, it likely won’t be any time soon.

WHEN WILL THE TIGER RISING BE STREAMING? THE TIGER RISING VOD RELEASE DATE:

The Tiger Rising will release on digital and on demand on February 8, 2022, after just a little over two weeks in theaters. At that time, you will be able to purchase the film on platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and more. You don’t have long to wait!

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

New on Netflix February 2022

Netflix is bringing the drama this February. The big name streamer is set to release a handful of new series, films, and classic titles to welcome in the month of love this year. Be it ancient warriors or terrifying scammers, Netflix has it all. We can hardly wait for February to begin.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Euphoria’ Actor Ansel Pierce on Bathroom Reveal Scene: “Not a Prosthetic”

Ansel Pierce was only on Euphoria for half a minute, and yet, the actor has gone viral on TikTok for his quick cameo on the show. Why? In true Euphoria fashion, it’s thanks to his gasp-worthy full frontal nudity in Episode 1 of the scandalous show’s second season. After folks came after him on Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit, Pierce finally came forward with his own story: yes, the shot is fully of his body. No, that’s not a prosthetic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Kanye West Gives Netflix Ultimatum on ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Doc: “I Must Get Final Edit and Approval”

Kanye “Ye” West‘s upcoming Netflix docuseries Jeen-Yuhs is set to premiere at Sundance this Sunday (Jan. 23), but the famed rapper has given the streaming giant an ultimatum. West has demanded Netflix give him final edit and approval on the documentary before it can release on the streamer next month, posting his requests publicly on Instagram earlier today.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Kate Dicamillo
Person
Dennis Quaid
Hypebae

HBO Max Announces 'Degrassi' Reboot

HBO Max has announced that a reboot of the Degrassi series is in the works. To prepare fans for the revival, the streaming giant will add all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation to its catalog this Spring. According to Deadline, Degrassi “explores a group of teenagers and school...
TV SERIES
papermag.com

'Euphoria' Broke an HBO Max Record

Euphoria is back and more popular than ever on HBO Max. The second season has arrived after a two-year hiatus and Deadline reports that its premiere episode this past Sunday had 2.4 million total viewers. That’s the highest total viewership for a digital premiere since the launch of HBO Max back in 2020. I guess, then, it makes sense the platform crashed at 9 PM when the show was set to air.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Joker Rumored For Batman Gotham HBO Max Series

It's rumored that the Joker will be featured in the upcoming Gotham City Police Department series coming to the HBO Max streaming service, which is said to be a prequel to the Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves Batman movie. The rumor comes from a user on the SHH forums who...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tiger Rising#Tiger#Warner Media#Christian
thecinemaholic.com

Is How I Met Your Father on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a sitcom that revolves around a New Yorker named Sophie, who narrates the story of how she met her son’s father. Sophie’s friends are a big part of her life and are there to support her during her divorce from her first husband. The show serves as a standalone sequel to the iconic sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ and stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. If you’re interested in watching the show and are looking for ways you can do that, here is all the streaming information you’re going to need!
TV SERIES
Wired

HBO Max Gets Personal

A generation ago, HBO encapsulated its ground-breaking brand ethos with a punchy motto: It’s not TV. It’s HBO. That tagline distilled the inspiration that drove the network since the early 1970s when cable TV executive Charles Dolan launched a channel with an innovative approach to programming. HBO’s first show was mundane, a New York Rangers hockey game, but they began to create a lineup of shows that were uncut, commercial-free, and even R-rated. HBO attracted enormous ratings and subscriptions and built a stable of stellar programs — The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Deadwood, Def Comedy Jam, The Larry Sanders Show, among many others — that are cornerstones of the New Golden Age of Television.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in February 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video is rolling out two of its most prominent original series in February, along with a slate of movies and Valentine’s Day-themed original films. The big newcomer is “Reacher,” the long-awaited series adaptation of the popular character from Lee Child’s series of novels. Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a giant of a man who has a very particular set of skills and can’t help but get involved in dealing out justice where it’s needed. The fight-filled action series will drop all eight episodes on Feb. 4.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Righteous Gemstones on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Danny McBride, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is a black comedy crime TV series that documents the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. The show, in particular, focuses on widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone and his childish kids — Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin. It is packed with amazing performances from a talented ensemble comprising Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, and many others. Thus, it is not surprising why the show has attracted countless fans everywhere. If you are wondering where to watch it online, we have got you covered!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
thecinemaholic.com

Is Somebody Somewhere on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a comedy series that stars comedian Bridget Everett as Sam, a 40-year-old woman who tries to fix her life after a tragic loss. This endearing tale documents Sam’s life in Manhattan, Kansas, where she had returned a year ago to look after her medically unwell sister Holly.
TV SERIES
defpen

‘Degrassi’ Revival In The Works At HBO Max

If any premium network is on a run right now, it’s HBO and it’s streaming service, HBO Max. Within the last year and change, the network has put together new seasons of Insecure, Love Life, Succession and Station Eleven. Not to mention, HBO Max is also home to a number of films such as Judas and the Black Messiah, Dune and King Richard. Now, HBO and HBO Max are trying their hand at another project.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend

January 2022 has already given us a plethora of new movies and TV shows to stream, which is somewhat surprising considering the year has only just begun. Still, you won't hear us complaining. The likes of Peacemaker, Euphoria season 2 and The Tragedy of Macbeth have all arrived on our screens in recent weeks, but the streaming gods have seen fit to bless us with yet more new movies and TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more this weekend.
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Ray Donovan: The Movie on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by David Hollander, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is a sequel to the final season of the namesake crime drama show. The film revolves around the titular character as he goes after his menacing father Mickey Donovan before the latter causes more chaos and confusion. Featuring stand-out performances...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

2K+
Followers
591
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy