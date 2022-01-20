ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Overtime laws for agricultural workers may change, tax credit planned to relieve burden on farmers

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

New York State’s overtime laws may change in the coming months, but farmers are worried about what these additional costs could mean for their business. The current overtime threshold for agricultural workers is 60 hours per week.

To combat the burden of extra cost to farmers, Governor Kathy Hochul proposes a refundable tax credit for overtime hours paid by agricultural businesses to their workers, according to the NY State of Politics blog.

Hochul’s administration is currently holding public hearings on this issue.

