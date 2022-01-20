Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Posting Photos Online Without Her Consent

Melanie Griffith, 64, was seen smoking a cigarette in a sporty and flattering all-black look before stopping at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. Though Melanie Griffith has been in the spotlight for decades, the Hollywood legend doesn’t seem to age a day. The actress, 64, continues to prove her eternal youth in new photos, where she looks fit and fabulous in a black athleisure look while indulging in a cigarette. Rocking knee-high black boots and a leather shoulder bag, Melanie topped off the casual look with a perfectly messy updo and a stylish beaded face mask.
