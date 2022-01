Computing is quickly moving from massive data centers to a distributed model. While there has been some transformation of where the back-end data centers reside, new 5G technologies and emerging business and consumer application requirements enable the movement of computing power toward the "edge" and closer to the data generation location. The "edge" can include desktops, laptops, small servers, sensors, and even applications that don't run on a central hub. Today, what constitutes the "edge" itself is still being defined.

