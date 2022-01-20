ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch God’s Hate Frontman Brody King Wrestle His First Match In AEW

By Tom Breihan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, when the blindingly heavy Van Nuys metallic hardcore band God’s Hate released their debut EP Divine Injustice, their hulking frontman Brody King hadn’t yet become a professional wrestler, though he was already a Southern California moshpit legend. King made his wrestling debut a year later, and he’s made a...

stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Changed Finish For A Match And Let Former WWE Champion Beat Him

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of the business, and over the course of the last few decades Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s not often that you see The Beast Incarnate lose, but during...
WWE
Popculture

AEW Fans React to Jon Moxley's New Look After Returning From Rehab

Jon Moxley made his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Wednesday night after being in an alcoholic treatment program for a few months. He led off AEW Dynamite and started his promo by calling out a heckler. Moxley then talked about his battle with alcohol and how he will continue to fight.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool On Undertaker Dropping Kayfabe, Becoming “Normal”

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about her upcoming return at the Royal Rumble. The former Divas Champion will be one of 30-women in the match, and McCool feels physically and mentally good heading in. “You know, there’s nothing like a little three-week fight camp...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another Top WWE Star Confirms They Recently Had COVID-19

During the latest episode of the Bare With Us podcast, Carmella and Corey Graves reflected on their COVID-19 experiences. Unfortunately, Carmella recently tested positive for the virus, and the former SmackDown Women’s Champion admitted she was run down with it. “You guys, I got the ‘vid’. I did, I...
WWE
Aleister Black
Colin Young
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Sting is 62 years old and threw himself off a stage and through a table

Sting is 62 years old. He started wrestling when Ronald Reagan was the president of the United States. That’s a really, really long-ass time ago in athlete terms. Somehow, 37 years after starting his career, he’s still going — and still doing this. On AEW Dynamite Wednesday...
WWE
Financial World

WWE buys the rights of the Brock Lesnar's name

In recent years, Brock Lesnar's name has bullied himself back into the WWE rings, after years of absenteeism from the McMahon family square, with his last match before returning in 2012 to Monday Night Raw, which was 8 years earlier. at Wrestlemania XX, where he finished his then stint alongside...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Names Two WWE RAW Stars He Wants To Wrestle

WWE 2K22 makes dream matches digitally possible, but for cover star Rey Mysterio, one of his fantasy bouts can still happen in reality. Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Mysterio pointed to one of Monday Night RAW’s top stars as someone he’s hoping to step in the ring with. “I’ve been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Comments On Potentially Becoming A Father

John Cena says he is still not interested in becoming a parent. The topic came up during an appearance by Cena on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore brought up the hundreds of wishes John Cena has granted through Make-A-Wish and suggested he would make a great father. “I think just...
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC

