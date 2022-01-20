ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$12 million added to NYS electric vehicle rebate program

By Hayley Jones
 3 days ago
NYS Governor Kathy Hochul has announced an additional $12 million to the Drive Clean Rebate program designed to get more electric vehicles on the road. The state is looking to advance its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act with the goal of reducing greenhouse emissions 85% by 2050.

The consumer rebate program is available in all 62 counties in New York State. Rebates range from $500 to $2,000 depending on make/ model with over 60 vehicles to choose from.

$2.7 million has also been set aside for local governments to buy electric vehicles and install zero-emission charging stations in their communities, according to CNY Central.

The New York Power Authority has installed 90 high-speed charging stations across the state thus far, particularly along heavily trafficked corridors and in urban centers.

