Public Safety

Metro Fire responds following alert from quick-thinking neighbor

spmetrowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters say no one was injured...

spmetrowire.com

News On 6

Firefighters Responded To House Fire In OKC

Fire crews responded to a house fire Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire was reported near the 3000 block of South Mable Avenue. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. There is no known cause for what...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Chimney Fire
FOX 43

Crews respond to fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the Borough of Royalton, Dauphin County. Dauphin County 911 says crews were dispatched to the fire on the 500 block of Water Street at 9:14 p.m. The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department is responding. This article will be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Families displaced, neighbors evacuated in Gaithersburg townhouse fire

Families displaced, neighbors evacuated in Gaithersburg townhouse fire. Montgomery County firefighters battled a towering blaze in a Gaithersburg townhouse early Wednesday, braving both flames and frigid temperatures. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of West Deer Park Road, in a Gaithersburg neighborhood off northbound Interstate 270, around 3...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
KTVL

Crews respond to house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Fire Department and Fire District 3 are currently working on a residential structure fire on Effie street. According to Medford Fire Chief Eric Thompson, about 20 firefighters responded and found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Thompson said so far the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish house fire after neighbors take quick action

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A house went up in flames overnight in a north Tulsa neighborhood. Firefighters got the call from neighbors shortly after 1:30 a.m. that flames were shooting out of a house on Archer near North Harvard. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Sheriff: Gunman Shot At Man From Moving Car, Then Chased Him To Lancaster Gas Station To Shoot Him Again In The Head

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a driver in Lancaster, then chased him down at a gas station to shoot at him again in the head. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The shooting happened on Dec. 3 at about 3:10 a.m. when Jason Castillo was shot by another driver as he drove near Challenger Way and Avenue K in Lancaster. The wounded Castillo was able to drive to a Shell gas station and call 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Castillo was laying on the ground, still on the phone with a...
LANCASTER, CA
iheart.com

CBS Los Angeles Unintentionally Airs a Fatal Head-On Motorcycle Crash

A CBS local affiliate in Los Angeles had to cut a live feed of a police pursuit after a suspect on a motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision. A helicopter was tracking the suspect, who reportedly was riding a stolen motorcycle, at speeds that reached 130 mph in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. Police say they were "tracking" the suspect but say they were not actively pursuing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
HOMELESS
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Driver Loses Control Trying To Weave Through Traffic, Crashes Down Embankment In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic in Sacramento. The video was provided by a CBS13 viewer who did not want to be named. The witness said the crash happened Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway between Arden Way and El Camino Avenue. Multiple angles of the crash are captured in the footage. The person driving the vehicle can be seen attempting to get around a large truck and the vehicle in front. A moment later, as the driver attempted to get in front of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WRDW-TV

Crews responding to a fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms they responded to a house fire on the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta. According to dispatch, the initial call came in as smoke coming from a house. A spokesperson with the Augusta FD tells us the house was abandoned, there were no injuries, and there was only minor damage to parts of the house’s interior.
AUGUSTA, GA
myradioplace.com

Summit Fire responds to head-on collision

Monday afternoon, Summit Fire responded to a head-on collision near the intersection of north Highway-89 and Elden Springs Road near Flagstaff. Arriving units found two vehicles, heavily damaged, on the north bound shoulder. Crews began efforts to extricate several individuals and eventually transported 3-patients, 2 of which had suffered significant injuries. Everyone is reminded to wear a seatbelt.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

