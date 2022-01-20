Metro Fire responds following alert from quick-thinking neighbor

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic in Sacramento. The video was provided by a CBS13 viewer who did not want to be named. The witness said the crash happened Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway between Arden Way and El Camino Avenue. Multiple angles of the crash are captured in the footage. The person driving the vehicle can be seen attempting to get around a large truck and the vehicle in front. A moment later, as the driver attempted to get in front of...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO