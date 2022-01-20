Walker Hayes

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The Valory Music Co.'s Tyler Rich revealed on Sirius XM's "The Highway's" The Storme Warren Show" this morning (1/25) that he has teamed up with SiriusXM, Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) and NFT platform Sweet.io to be the first BMLG artist to create an NFT (non-fungible token). Fans who purchase the NFTs will have access to exclusive unreleased material and acoustic performances, concert tickets and a chance to meet Rich. A total of 10,000 assets will be sold, starting today, rolled out in phases for the next four weeks. As the promotion goes on, digital assets will become more rare.
