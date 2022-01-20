ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes

allaccess.com
 6 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Monument Records’ Walker Hayes will celebrate tomorrow's (1/21) release of “Country Stuff The Album” with Amazon Music via a “Live from Nashville: Country Stuff Album Release Show" tonight....

www.allaccess.com

iheart.com

Walker Hayes will drop a new album THIS FRIDAY. Here's what his kids think!

The country singer who made "Fancy Like" famous Walker Hayes drops his next studio album this Friday! Look for 13 songs on Country Stuff the Album album. The new project features collaborations with Jake Owen and another with Carly Pearce. Among the new songs Walker has recut "Craig" teaming up with Mercy Me. Craig says that song has been close to his heart. But no one knows what their dad has planned better than his kids, so he asked them! Funny video clips.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes’ ‘Drinking Songs’ Veers Into Mainstream Subject Matter, But Keeps Some Quirky Twists [Listen]

Longtime fans of Walker Hayes are already well-versed in his penchant for a quirky turn of phrase or unconventional approach to a country song. Consider "Craig" — a song about a guy he met in church who helped him through some of his darkest moments — or "Chapel" — a song about the moment he realized his son's dreams might be different than his own.
MUSIC
nashvillelifestyles.com

Walker Hayes and His Year of “Fancy Like” Success

It’s just a few days before Thanksgiving, and Walker Hayes is feeling thankful indeed. As he saunters into the sunlit offices of his Nashville publisher, SMACKSongs, his hit “Fancy Like” has just finished an 18-week run on top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, earning double-Platinum distinction and his first Number One at country radio to boot.
NASHVILLE, TN
localocnews.com

Swallows Parade Kick-Off Concert to Feature Country Artist Walker Hayes

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
country1025.com

Walker Hayes Interview Talks Country Stuff, Fancy Stuff And Kids

Today is a big day in the Walker Hayes house. Well, he’s got a big family. They do things big. It’s album release day for Walker. His latest collection is called Country Stuff, and there was a lot of hard work and stuff put into this. Take a listen as Hayes describes the journey to get here his appreciation of Applebee’s. and plays a game with me called, “Fancy Like What?”
CELEBRITIES
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Girl Scout Remixes Walker Hayes “Fancy Like” To Sell Some Cookies

Singer Walker Hayes took over social media in 2021 with his song "Fancy Like" and an awesome TikTok dance to go along with it. You couldn't go anywhere without hearing that song. You also couldn't go a day without seeing someone trying out the viral dance moves made famous by that song. Are you singing it in your head right now? "Fancy like Applebees on a date night...."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wbwn.com

Walker Hayes is Grateful Fans Can Relate to His Music

Walker Hayes had a great 2021. His song “Fancy Like” exploded on social media, in sales and at radio. He is grateful that fans are connecting with his music. “I’m just so grateful that people can relate. That gives me a job. My kids and my wife, they get to have a father and husband, who, who just really finds a lot of joy in my occupation. And that kinda makes me a better husband and father you know when I’m with them.”
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Hipgnosis Song Management Acquires Kenny Chesney's Catalog

LONDON-based HIPGNOSIS SONG MANAGEMENT has acquired KENNY CHESNEY's music catalog, making the Country superstar the latest top-name artist to join the growing catalog sales trend. HIPGNOSIS picks up 80% of CHESNEY's recorded music royalties, including his 1994 debut album, "My Wildest Dreams," all the way through his 2017 "Live In...
MUSIC
Billboard

Walker Hayes on Following ‘Fancy’ Success With ‘Country Stuff the Album’ & Hoping to Live ‘The Artist’s Life From Here on Out’

The past year hasn’t just been career-changing for Walker Hayes — it’s been career-saving. Hayes, of course, had one of the biggest hits of any genre in 2021 with “Fancy Like,” his ode to low-key date nights featuring Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steaks and Oreo Shakes. “Fancy Like” not only became Hayes’ first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, but it has spent 24 weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while also securing a Grammy nomination for best country song. But the song’s success has also allowed Hayes more flexibility to balance his career with his role as a husband and father, to wife Laney and their six children.
MUSIC
allaccess.com

John Mayer Teams With SiriusXM & Pandora For Small Stage Series

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA announced today that they are kicking off SUPERBOWL WEEKEND with GRAMMY-Award-winning artist JOHN MAYER performing live at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM in LOS ANGELES on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9th. The concert, hosted by ANDY COHEN, will feature JOHN MAYER performing songs from his latest album ‘Sob Rock,’ and other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
allaccess.com

Tyler Rich

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The Valory Music Co.'s Tyler Rich revealed on Sirius XM's "The Highway's" The Storme Warren Show" this morning (1/25) that he has teamed up with SiriusXM, Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) and NFT platform Sweet.io to be the first BMLG artist to create an NFT (non-fungible token). Fans who purchase the NFTs will have access to exclusive unreleased material and acoustic performances, concert tickets and a chance to meet Rich. A total of 10,000 assets will be sold, starting today, rolled out in phases for the next four weeks. As the promotion goes on, digital assets will become more rare.
MUSIC
WTOL 11

Walker Hayes announced as 2022 Northwest Ohio Rib Off headliner

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music star Walker Hayes was announced Monday as a headliner for the 2022 Northwest Ohio Rib Off in July. Hayes will take the stage Saturday, July 30 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee. Tickets are on sale Friday at etix.com, the Stranahan Theater box office and all Tireman locations.
MAUMEE, OH
Commercial-News

Walker Hayes to perform at Edgar County Fairgrounds

PARIS, Ill. — The Edgar County Fair Board is excited to announce that Walker Hayes, whose song “Fancy Like”, the Today Show called the “Smash Hit of the summer!” will be headlining the grandstand entertainment in July and will be joined by fellow TikToker and country music artist, Cooper Alan.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL

