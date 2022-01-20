The past year hasn’t just been career-changing for Walker Hayes — it’s been career-saving. Hayes, of course, had one of the biggest hits of any genre in 2021 with “Fancy Like,” his ode to low-key date nights featuring Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steaks and Oreo Shakes. “Fancy Like” not only became Hayes’ first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, but it has spent 24 weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while also securing a Grammy nomination for best country song. But the song’s success has also allowed Hayes more flexibility to balance his career with his role as a husband and father, to wife Laney and their six children.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO