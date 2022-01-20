Country music star Mickey Guyton has shared with her fans that she has encountered yet another instance of racism. Heading to her Instagram page, the Grammy-nominated artist uploaded a screenshot from a social media troll on Twitter that used hateful language to try and tear her down. “We don’t want...
Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen will perform at the Spotlight 29 Showroom during his Down Home Tour on February 12, 2022 with special guests Neon Union and Chase Beckham. “We are thrilled to host Jimmie Allen at our very own Spotlight Showroom,” said Robert Christopher, VP of Marketing...
Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham join for select dates. Kicking off the new year, GRAMMY nominee and reigning CMA New Artist of the Year & ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen has announced additional dates and support acts Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham, alongside previously announced Neon Union, for his forthcoming Down Home Tour 2022. The trek begins February 3rd at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA and marks Allen’s first headline tour.
Mindfulness is both a practice of self mastery and a therapeutic technique. As a university student often you are racing around without taking inventory of your current wellbeing. Every Monday join us to learn more about your options for mindfulness and meditation. To start off our series we turned to...
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Kody Brown has had enough of his sister wives, as his relationships with the remaining women continue to take a turn for the worst. "He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave," the insider spilled to UsWeekly. "He’s considering starting fresh with new wives." Former sister...
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
KANYE West's girlfriend Julia Fox has been mocked for "looking like McDonald's villain the Hamburglar" in her recent outfits. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, has been rocking bold dark eyeshadow and leather ensembles during Paris Fashion Week. Julia wore a red one-shoulder latex dress while leaving a Rick Owens party...
