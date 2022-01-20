ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Stoney Creek Records’ Jimmie Allen has been nominated for Outstanding New Artist at the upcoming 53rd NAACP Image Awards,...

Spotlight 29 Casino Hosts Jimmie Allen’s Down Home Tour at the Spotlight 29 Showroom

Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen will perform at the Spotlight 29 Showroom during his Down Home Tour on February 12, 2022 with special guests Neon Union and Chase Beckham. “We are thrilled to host Jimmie Allen at our very own Spotlight Showroom,” said Robert Christopher, VP of Marketing...
Jimmie Allen announces additional Down Home Tour 2022 dates

Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham join for select dates. Kicking off the new year, GRAMMY nominee and reigning CMA New Artist of the Year & ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen has announced additional dates and support acts Madeline Merlo and Chayce Beckham, alongside previously announced Neon Union, for his forthcoming Down Home Tour 2022. The trek begins February 3rd at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA and marks Allen’s first headline tour.
Jimmie Allen
Cynthia Erivo
Mindfulness Monday with Jimmy Fallon

Mindfulness is both a practice of self mastery and a therapeutic technique. As a university student often you are racing around without taking inventory of your current wellbeing. Every Monday join us to learn more about your options for mindfulness and meditation. To start off our series we turned to...
Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
How Rich is Nick Jonas?

Nick Jonas, 29, is a newly minted father.  He and wife Priyanka Chopra -- a power couple with a substantial combined net worth -- welcomed their first child together and shared the news on Jan. 21....
How Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Could Set a Record for Black Women at the Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
