Despite their naughty behavior, cat owners adore their four-legged friends. And just like we all have acclimated to spending more time at home (usually with fun new gadgets and hobbies), our kitties would love some upgrades in their lives, too! If you’d like to change the way your cat hydrates, the KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats is here to help. And right now, if you use coupon code KITTY10 you can snag one for $29, $10 off the usual price.

PET SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO