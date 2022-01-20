ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a...

Reuters

Asia shares tense as Fed looms, Ukraine a concern

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years. Adding to the caution was concerns about a possible Russian attack on...
WORLD
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Netflix drags down Nasdaq

Stocks opened mostly lower Friday, on track for a hefty weekly loss as the Nasdaq Composite pushes deeper into correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, to 34,772, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,477. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% at 14,126, bringing it down more than 5% for the week. The Nasdaq earlier this week entered correction territory, falling more than 10% from its record high set in November. Shares of Netflix Inc. helped weigh on the Nasdaq in Friday's session, slumping 20% after delivering a disappointing quarterly report.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.85% to $296.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.64 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS

