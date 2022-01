Andreessen Horowitz (also known as a16z) is planning to raise up to $4.5 billion for two new crypto funds, according to a report by the Financial Times. Last week, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm reportedly told investors that it will raise $3.5 billion for its venture fund, while another $1 billion will be raised for its seed investments in the web3 space, with plans set to be confirmed in March. The Block has contacted a16z for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

