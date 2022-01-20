ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Puppy Teaches A Scared Work Horse How To Play | The Dodo Faith = Restored

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescued workhorse didn't trust anyone until a puppy decided to teach her how to play 💚. Keep up with Champagne and other horses at Starry Skies Equine...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tiny Orphaned Kitten Decides A Pit Bull's His Mom | The Dodo Odd Couples

Pit bull won't leave his tiny rescue kitten for one second — and he's the first one to know when the kitten gets sick 💗. Keep up with Violet on Instagram https://thedo.do/violetIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/violetTT!Keep up with Violet on Instagram https://thedo.do/violetIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/violetTT!. Special Thanks to those who...
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Kitten Comforts Pit Bull Who's Scared Of Baths | The Dodo Odd Couples

Kitten gives this pittie emotional support during bathtime by sitting outside the shower and pawing at the glass 😍 💕. To see more of Bellini and her kitties, follow along on Instagram: https://thedo.do/BelliniIG. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Stray Cat Stuck In A Wall For Over A Week | The Dodo

This stray cat was MAD when he was rescued — and now he kisses his cat sibling every day 😻. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: https://thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: https://thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Additional thanks to Kelly and Let Them Be Little: http://thedo.do/letthembelittle for making sure Walldo...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Dodo#Puppies#Faith#Tiktok#Love Animals
Longview News-Journal

Guy Rescues Abandoned Mama Dog And Her Puppies | The Dodo

Guy pulls over to rescue a dog who was abandoned on the side of the road — and keeps on finding more puppies!. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
news-shield.com

Abandoned Work Horse Has The Happiest Reaction To Getting His Hooves Trimmed | The Dodo Heroes

Abandoned workhorse gets his hooves trimmed and he's thrilled to run again — a year later, his mom's rescued 80 more horses!. Special Shoutout to Colby’s Crew Rescue! You can follow them on Instagram https://bit.ly/colbyscrewIG and TikTok. https://bit.ly/colbyscrewTT!. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kitten Saved From Car Engine Gives Hope To Guy Who Needs It Most | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Kitten rescued from car engine is a tiny miracle for this guy who just lost his home 💛. Keep up with Tabatha on Instagram: https://thedo.do/floridamanboothe. Special thanks to Katie for sharing her footage with us, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/kjuneev. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

90-Pound Beagle Is A Third His Size Now | The Dodo

90-pound beagle will only exercise with his favorite toy in his mouth — now he's the third of his size!. Keep up with Wolfgang's weight loss journey on Facebook: http://thedo.do/wolfgangthebeagle and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/obese_beagle. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Clayton News Daily

Mama Pittie Was Hiding Her Puppies In A Burrow | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Mama pittie was hiding so many adorable puppies in a burrow — watch her trust her foster mom with all of them so she can play for the first time!. Keep up with Crown Candy and other dogs of Stray Rescue of St. Louis on Instagram: https://thedo.do/strayrescuestlIG , Twitter: https://thedo.do/StrayRescueTW and Youtube: https://thedo.do/StrayrescueYT.
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Big Dog Didn’t Like Puppies…Until Now | The Dodo

Huge dog can’t stand puppies — until he meets THE ONE. Keep up with Bu and Dizzy on Instagram: http://thedo.do/monakirsch. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn.
PETS
Hood County News

DEAR FRANKIE: Scared, lonely COVID puppy

I was adopted during COVID when I was two months old. For the first six months of my life, my human siblings and parents were always at home. It never crossed my mind that we wouldn't always be together. The first clue I got that things were going to change...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bestfriends.org

Blind puppy learns how to navigate his world

Willie may not be able to see, but with help from his foster family he can tackle any obstacle (except maybe going downstairs) The world is a big, strange place for any puppy. There is so much to investigate: interesting new smells to sniff, tastes to try and strange sounds to take in. And though being born blind makes Willie's world a tad more mysterious, it's never diminished his wonder and excitement at discovering every little bit of it. He's just needed his foster family to help guide him.
PETS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy