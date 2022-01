Rejoice punk rock fans! PUP have announced their new album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, out April 1st via Little Dipper/Rise Records. To preview the album, the band shared new single “Robot Writes a Love Song,” which is full of the biting humor and dark undertones that have become a PUP staple. Frontman Stefan Babcock sings about love that goes beyond death: “I saw your corpse rolling out the door/ But I backed up your memory before/ They came for you, your monitor was blue/ But your data’s all stored/ And when they come back with your new body/ I’ll load you into the new machine again/ And bring you back to me.”

