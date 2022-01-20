Heidi Klum looks absolutely unreal (as do her abs) in a new Instagram video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Heidi Klum knows how to make us laugh, dance, and, of course, make our jaws drop whenever she uploads another sexy video.
On Jan 22, Klum blessed our timelines once again with another “Chai Tea With Heidi”-themed post on Instagram. This time around, she posted a behind-the-scenes video of her dancing, jumping, and showing off her toned body in a revealing, monochromatic one-piece. She posted it with the simple caption, “Keep dancing to Chai Tea With Heidi.”
View this post...
Comments / 0