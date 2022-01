Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO