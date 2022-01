As someone who is diligent and thorough about picking the most protective case for my precious iPhone, I have never even thought about getting a case for my Apple Watch—until recently. It only takes one scratch on your trusty watch to make you wish you got a watch case a lot sooner. It seems the watch bands get all the credit, but having a case to protect your watch face is a very smart investment. In addition to helping keep it intact, you can, of course, find fashion-forward cases to highlight your personal style. Be sure to be mindful of the exact series of watch you have to ensure a perfect fit.

