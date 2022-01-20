ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammett, ID

Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man from Texas was killed and another man hospitalized after their pickup slid off the interstate west of Hammett Wednesday...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Passenger Killed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Luis Garcia, 26, was charged with the felony and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. ISP said Garcia had been driving a Ford Explorer westbound on I-84 when tried to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge pickup which resulted in a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles. The Ford then hit a light pole and ended up in the median. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said 32-year-old Annazar Swan of Boise, who was the passenger in the Ford, died at an area hospital. ISP said Swan had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were called out to the Russell Square Apartments west of O'Leary Middle School to find a midsize sedan on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was hurt however, the car was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Suspect Arrested in Buhl Connected to Shooting and Homicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a homicide in Gooding County and a shooting that injured one person in Jerome Wednesday night. According to Jerome Police Captain Duane Rubink, the suspect now identified as Josue Edgar Coronado was located in Buhl today after leading authorities on a short pursuit. Coronado was booked into the Jerome County Jail on a charge of attempted homicide for shooting a man at the Best Western Sawtooth Inn in Jerome. He is also connected to a homicide investigation in Gooding County. Capt. Rubink said officers were called out at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the hotel for a report of a man that had been shot. The victim told investigators two hispanic men showed up to his room door and when he turned around he heard a bang and fell on the floor. Capt. Rubink said the man woke up after passing out from being shot and went to the next room asking the people there to call for help. He was taken to a Boise Hospital. During the investigation detectives found a woman in the victims pickup and were able to get a name and possible location of the suspect in Buhl. During the investigation Gooding County Sheriff's deputies informed Jerome Police that they had found a man early this morning shot in the head with a small caliber weapon that may be connected to the same suspect. Capt. Rubink said drugs are likely involved in this case. Coronado is facing other charges related to the homicide and police pursuit in Twin Falls County.
BUHL, ID
98.3 The Snake

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
City
Mountain Home, TX
City
Hammett, ID
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Mountain Home, ID
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
98.3 The Snake

85-year-old Weiser Man May Have Drowned in Hells Canyon

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-East Oregon authorities say an Idaho fisherman may have drowned in Hells Canyon on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Sillonis, of Weiser was reported overdue from a fishing trip on January 17. The 85-year-old man had gone to the Hells Canyon Visitor's Center, located at the very end of the road into the canyon below the Hells Canyon Dam. Sillonis was supposed to return home Monday evening.
WEISER, ID
98.3 The Snake

One Hospitalized after Crash on U.S. 93 and Golf Course Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning when he ran a red light just north of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old had been headed south on U.S. Highway 93 in a 1995 Toyota Corrolla when he ran the red light and hit a 2017 Subaru Outback at Golf Course Road. ISP said the 73-year-old had not been wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Man Critically Injured in Boise Shooting, One Arrested

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was taken to a Boise hospital in critical condition when he was shot following an argument with another man Saturday morning. According to Boise Police, at around 4:10 a.m. officers responded to an area on the 2100 block of S. Owyhee Street and found one male victim with a gunshot wound. Officers assisted the victim while the suspect, Jed Earls, age 31, of Boise was taken into custody without issue. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical conditions. Earls is facing a charge of felony aggravated battery.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Klix
98.3 The Snake

True Story Of Brutal Murder Of Religious West Idaho Cowboy Airing

The 2013 murder of a well-liked, Emmett, Idaho, saddle maker has received its own episode in a true-crime series airing on the Investigation Discovery network. "Murder in the Heartland: To Kill a Cowboy," tells the story of the 2013 murder of 78-year-old Darole Carpenter, a self-made business owner and churchgoer who was murdered in his own farmhouse. The man's killer was later identified and sentenced for his brutal crime, in which Carpenter sustained massive head and chest wounds prior to succumbing to his injuries.
EMMETT, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy