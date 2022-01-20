PS5, PS4 Racer Hot Wheels Unleashed Heads Under the Sea for SpongeBob Season

On this week of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Matt Kim to dive into the biggest PS4 and PS5 games and news. First, we take a broad look at the year of big games coming to ps5 and ps4 in 2022 to keep on your radar. Of course, we're looking at big games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, but we're diving this week into the other games of 2022 we can't wait to play, from big third-party games like console-exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo, multiplatform games like LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sonic Frontiers, and The Callisto Protocol, plus indies like Tchia and much more. Plus, we also dive into the latest PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 news, including the reports that PlayStation is upping production of the PS4 and PS4 Pro to deal with supply chain shortages of the PS5 in the coming year. We discuss what the report means in light of PlayStation's focus on the PS5, the life and longevity of the PS4 into the coming year, and much more. We also dive into the PlayStation rumors about a potential Twisted Metal reboot being in the works, and then dive into what we're playing!

