Dev Diamond is an artist that doesn’t truly have a lot of constraints, and he’s willing to explore his sound on his new album, “Dev.” Things open with the guitar-driven track, “The Avenue,” but the album dips into the realms of pop, hip hop, and R&B in the course of 13 tracks. The biggest credit to the album, though, is that it is able to do all of those things without anything feeling truly out of place. Dev Diamond is opting to take the road less traveled on this album, and sometimes that’s the one that is the most exciting. Check out “Dev” here below:

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO