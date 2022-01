It seems that Capcom’s Dino Crisis has all but been forgotten, at least by the industry at large, but not by the fan base. It’s been nearly two decades since we were treated to a new title, with the final installment in the series being released for the original Xbox all the way back in 2003. A survival horror game that features dinosaurs? It seems mad that studios and publishers haven’t leaped on the chance to continue the franchise, especially in this current age of remakes and remasters.

