Biggest combat sport mismatches, from Floyd Mayweather destroying Nasukawa to WWE star CM Punk taking on Mickey Gall

ON February 20, Floyd Mayweather is expected to take on YouTuber Money Kicks in an exhibition bout in Dubai.

The social media star, just 20, has only had a handful of amateur fights, while 'Money' Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest of all time with 50 wins from 50 fights.

YouTuber Money Kicks is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in one of the most mismatched fights ever Credit: Instagram @rsbelhasa

On paper, it's one of the biggest mismatches of all-time.

However, it's not the first fight that appears completely one-sided from the off.

Here's more that seemed mismatched when they were organised.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

GOING into their boxing contest, Logan Paul had a 35 pounds weight advantage, as well as a six-inch height advantage.

But that didn't fool anyone watching the fight, who immediately saw the class difference in the pro and the novice.

Incredibly, Paul went the distance with his foe, although many believed Mayweather took it easy on the YouTube star for a mega pay day.

Despite a sizeable difference in height, Mayweather outclassed Logan Paul in their match-up Credit: Getty

Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa

THEY don't call him 'Money' for nothing. Floyd loves making it, which is why he took on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan.

However, Nasukawa soon realised he was at a disadvantage without being able to use his feet.

He was knocked down three times in the first round, before his corner threw in the towel after just 136 seconds.

Mayweather dropped Tenshin Nasukawa three times before his corner threw the towel in Credit: Getty

CM Punk vs Mickey Gall

WHEN WWE star CM Punk had a fallout with Vince McMahon he headed for the UFC, where he is holding down a career.

He trained solidly for two years until a fight with Mickey Gall was organised in what promised to be an intriguing match-up.

It was anything but, though, as CM Punk was forced into submission two minutes and 14 seconds into their fight.

CM Punk is forced into submission by Mickey Gall Credit: Getty

Bart Gunn vs Butterbean

INITIALLY, the WWE came up with an idea for eight of their wrestlers to take part in real boxing matches for an event called the Brawl for All.

Bart Gunn was victorious, earning himself a bout with knockout artist Butterbean, weighing in at 375 pounds, at Wrestlemania.

Unsurprisingly, it was a massacre with Butterbean destroying the wrestler in under a minute.

Butterbean destroyed wrestler Bart Gunn in under a minute Credit: AFP

Randy Couture vs James Toney

THE setting was UFC 118.

Randy Couture was already one of MMA's breakout stars, defeating the likes of Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort and Chuck Liddell.

Toney fancied his chances at the event, but three minutes and 19 seconds into the first round Couture used an arm triangle to defeat the ex-boxer.

Randy Couture dominated boxer James Toney in their UFC clash Credit: Getty

Miranda Adkins vs Seniesa Estrada

AHEAD of their fight, Seniesa Estrada boasted an 18-0 record, while Miranda Adkins had fought just five times at local level, despite being 43-years-old at the time of the fight.

Of course she was absolutely battered the moment the bell rang - knocked out within seven seconds.

It remains as one of the fastest knockouts in women's boxing history.

Seniesa Estrada battered amateur Miranda Adkins to record a fast knockout Credit: YouTube

Bobb Sapp vs Kiyoshi Tamura

THE Japanese love a novelty event. In what was billed as a strength vs skill contest, a former NFL player took on a kickboxer in the land of the rising sun.

Bobb Sapp, standing at 6ft4in, went toe-to-toe with 180 pound Kiyoshi Tamura.

11 seconds later, Tamura was dropped to the canvas by a vicious left hand and it was game over.

6ft4in Bob Sapp wasted no time in dropping Kiyoshi Tamura Credit: YouTube

Emmanuel Yarbrough vs Daiju Takase

FORMER Sumo star Emmanuel Yarbrough didn't even move when he encountered Daiju Takase, an MMA fighter.

Takase actually hadn't had a professional fight before, but that didn't really show.

After Yarbrough threw a few token punches and tried to pin Takase down, he managed to break free of his gargantuan opponent and unleash a flurry of punches to win.