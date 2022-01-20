ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best smart plugs for Alexa: Get Kasa smart plugs at the lowest of 2022

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google

Rating: 5 Stars

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the case app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

You’ll find plenty of great deals right now at Amazon. But there’s one particular deal we need to draw your attention to because it offers the lowest price of the year on the best smart plugs for Alexa.

That’s right, the hot new TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs are down to an awesome price. That’s the good news, but we’re afraid it’s not all good news. These smart plugs have been selling like crazy which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But since they’re so popular, there’s a good chance that this deal might sell out.

BGR Deals readers are a savvy bunch. As a result, they stock up on certain things pretty much they go on sale with deep discounts. That makes sense, of course, because our readers have always a keen eye for spotting killer deals. Today, for example, they’re stocking up on On/Go COVID Home Test Kits (40% off) and AirPods Pro with MagSafe ($189.99 instead of $249).

Those are great deals, but there’s one particular sale you need to see.


Best smart plugs for Alexa

Insanely popular TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs are the #1 best-selling smart plugs out there among BGR Deals readers and it’s not even close. Of course, it’s pretty easy to figure out why.

These awesome smart plugs include all the features you’d expect. They’re all durable and an app that is a cut above most rival offerings. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal last year offered shoppers a nice big discount. They sold out fast back then and they’ve continued to sell out pretty regularly ever since.

Now, they’re finally back in stock again for even less than they cost last year on Black Friday. In fact, these best-selling smart plugs just hit the lowest price of the year!

Also of note, this is the newest model that’s even more compact than the previous version.

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs could sell out yet again now that the cat’s out of the bag. This deal first popped up a few months ago and it was scheduled to end after a couple of weeks.

It did end at the time… but now it’s somehow back! And the good news is that if you miss out on this new opportunity to get these popular plugs for just $6.75 each, you can get the previous-generation version for the same exact price in 4-packs !

You’re getting a terrific value with either option, so grab a few while you still can.



Kasa Mini Plug fast facts

These are definitely the best smart plugs for Alexa, if you ask us. Well, unless you’re eligible for Amazon’s deal that gets you a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just 99¢ .

Even if you do get a 99¢ Amazon plug though, you still should probably stock up on TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs . After all, what are you going to do with just one smart plug?!

Here are the key takeaways:

  • TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone
  • They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!
  • Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more
  • Use the scheduling feature in the app to turn your devices off and on at certain times each day, or only on specific days each week
  • Simple setup lets you configure each one in about 1 minute
  • UL certified for safe use
  • 2-year warranty provided by TP-Link



Community Policy